Any new government should avoid spending at levels that would overheat the republic’s economy, which is already in full swing, warned the state’s financial guard.

The Irish central bank, which is responsible for protecting the financial system, publishes a quarterly bulletin on Wednesday, noting that unemployment will drop below 5 percent as the economy continues to grow this year.

Mark Cassidy, the bank’s director of economics and statistics, said prior to the release of the bulletin that the state’s economy was almost at full capacity and that any new government should avoid spending at a rate that would overheat it.

“At a time when the economy is growing strongly, a stable policy that does not increase demand should be maintained,” he said.

Mr. Cassidy argued that the new government should also try to reduce the 230 billion euros of government debt, which he described as “too high.”

He added that the governments themselves had decided how to achieve these goals and that the central bank did not comment on the elections.

New houses

The bank expects gross domestic product (GDP) – a measure of total wealth created in the Republic – to increase 4.8 percent this year from 351 billion euros in 2019 to 373.6 billion euros if it does increases by 6.1 percent.

This expansion will slow to around 4.2 percent next year as there is less room for growth, said Cassidy.

Unemployment will remain at 4.7 percent after 5 percent in the previous year. Depending on the outcome of the trade talks, Brexit could also slow growth further.

The central bank estimates that 26,000 new houses will be built this year, possibly 30,000 by 2021. Economists believe the state will need to complete 34,000 homes a year over the next decade to bridge the gap between supply and demand.

Figures show that multinational drug companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer and high-tech companies like Apple and Google made a disproportionate contribution to the increase in exports to EUR 446 billion last year.

Mr. Cassidy said the republic must remain “attractive” to foreign investors to help continue this growth.

