Daniel Theis blocked a potential basket of advantage by Trae Young with 2.7 seconds left while the Boston Celtics held the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Friday, 109-106.

Jaylen Brown had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead all five starters in scoring double figures for the Celtics, who won for the seventh time in their last eight games. Enes Kanter scored 14 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Boston, who played without Kemba Walker (flu).

Young had 28 points and 10 assists on his return from a two-game absence with a sprinkled leg, Kevin Huerter scored 17 and John Collins was at 16 before coming out in the third with a back up confusion for the Hawks, who have dropped 11 out of 12.

Atlanta went inside two, 103-101, in a Huerter dunk with 3:37 to go and made it 105-104 when Alex Len hit 1 of 2 on the line with 52.8 seconds left. Marcus Smart answered with three to give the Celtics a 108-104 lead with 42.3 seconds remaining.

After Len hit the ball to make it a two-point play, Young had a chance to land Atlanta in the final seconds before Theis disappeared. Young was deemed a technical error the following, and Smart made a free kick to seal the result.

The Celtics drove in 18 in the first quarter, but used a 34-23 scoring advantage in the second to get within two at halftime. Boston rose to six, 73-67, before Young drove 3-pointers with the back-to-back top even at things at 73 with 3:12 left in the third.

A Gordon Hayward three with 1.8 seconds to go helped Boston to an 82-80 lead entering the fourth.

The Hawks took advantage of the Celtics’ steep shot lead, using a 25-5 run to overcome the lead at 29-11 with 1:17 left in the first. Atlanta held a 32-19 lead after one.

Boston started the second with a 13-6 stretch and would go down within one, 44-43, to a pair of Jayson Tatum free throws with 5:08 to go, but went on an interception 55-53.

Collins led all scorers with 14 points at the break. Brown opened Boston with 11.

