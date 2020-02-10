advertisement

ALI AL-SALEM AIR BASE, Kuwait – Canadian troops eager to return to training Iraqi security forces but will not unless Canada is unsure of their security and Iraq invites them to return , Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Monday.

Champagne was in Kuwait with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a surprise visit to bring greetings and show appreciation for Canadian troops at Ali Al-salem Air Force Base. Some of them moved there last month as tensions escalated following a US drone strike that killed a senior Iranian general in Baghdad.

“You all have a volatile week in this part of the world,” Trudeau said, speaking to more than 100 Canadian soldiers at Camp Canada base, about 40km east of the Iraqi border. “It was a complex start to 2020.”

Camp Canada is the hub for Operation Impact, a Canadian Armed Forces mission with operations in Jordan, Lebanon, Kuwait and Iraq. About 250 of the 850 Canadians stationed in Operation Impact were part of a United Nations mission in Iraq to train national security forces and establish military educational institutions to prevent the return of the Islamic State group, sometimes called like Daesh.

Canada suspended that exercise and began moving Iraqi-based troops to Kuwait as unrest and tension increased following the May-Gen death. Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s elite Quds force. The attack also killed Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and led to concerns over Iranian retaliation, as well as riots and protests in Iraq.

Two days after the drone attack, Iraq’s parliament adopted a resolution demanding that the government deport all foreign troops.

Canadian forces began relocating to Kuwait just hours before Iran launched rockets on two Iraqi bases, one of them housing Canadians, in retaliation for Soleimani’s assassination. No Canadians were injured, though 50 Americans suffered concussions and other brain injuries in the attacks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits with Canadian troops at Camp Canada at the Ali al Salem Air Force Base in Kuwait on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick /

Canada Press

As some of those displaced troops mingled around him and talked and posed for pictures with the prime minister, Champagne told reporters that he has spoken with Salim al-Jaburi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, twice in recent weeks to reiterate to him why Canada had troops in its place. Champagne said he wanted Al-Jaburi to understand that Canada was there to support Iraq’s democratic and economic reforms, at the request of Iraq.

The Canadian Armed Forces says some “mission-critical activities, such as airborne operations” (ie, aircraft carrying equipment and supplies) have already resumed in Iraq but the rest of the Impact Task Force troops are still on pause.

Champagne said the ongoing discussion about when they might return to Iraq is a “dynamic” situation.

“What you hear from the troops here is that they hardly want to come back,” he said. “They want to help, they want to return to their normal duties. But of course this must be done in a safe and inviting environment of the host nation, which is Iraq.”

The Prime Minister’s stop in Kuwait comes amid Trudeau’s prolonged trip to Africa, but was kept off the public itinerary until Sunday afternoon for security purposes. Trudeau and Champagne received a classified conference upon arrival at the base, before Trudeau addressed the troops. He spoke alongside Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who is traveling as part of the delegation.

The water gave all military members of the Raptors championship shirts, though he joked that he must have worn t-shirts because it was an extremely cold day in Kuwait.

Trudeau said as tensions rose in the Middle East in January, many Canadians had to remember why Canada has troops in the region.

“We have been, as a country, pivotal in trying to defeat Daesh,” Trudeau said of the noise of jet engines at the air base.

“Essential for efforts to rebuild and provide a level of stability for Iraq that will allow us to move forward and not only have a more stable and prosperous region, but truly reduce the impacts of terrorism around the world. “

And he told them that he was extremely grateful that I can say thank you personally.

“You represent the very best of who we are as Canadians,” he said.

“You prosper, you prosper every day away from your loved ones, away from your families because you believe in the values ​​that Canada stands for and you know we have to work hard and, yes, fight to make sure those values ​​are found shop elsewhere in the world, where people want the same things we do: security, security for their families, opportunities to grow up in a peaceful community and country. “

Trudeau also met with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah on Monday night at Bayan Palace, the main palace of the Kuwaiti emir.

On Tuesday, Trudeau will travel to Dakar, Senegal for an official visit. On Friday he will attend a security conference in Munich before returning to Canada at the weekend.

