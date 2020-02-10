advertisement

Of the 27,405 people whose digital devices have been examined by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) in the past two years, 40 percent have caused customs offenses.

However, the Data Protection Supervisor (OPC) noted that between November 20, 2017 and December 31, 2019, the agency violated the Data Protection Act in two cases.

The Richmond News CBSA spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy asked about the number of test cases at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond. However, it is currently unable to provide information broken down by mode, province, or area.

“We will only begin collecting information by region and mode when the agency’s new automated process for collecting statistics for the 2020-2021 financial year comes into force.”

As a result, the OPC made policy recommendations to the CBSA to ensure the privacy of travelers while ensuring strong border protection.

Meanwhile, a new policy has been introduced that includes a “more developed, more detailed (and more binding) training program” for all new and existing officials, a CBSA statement said.

CBSA said it understood the importance of “transparency and maximizing the release of open data” and would regularly publish statistics on the number of digital device exams.

Customs violations, such as false information, inaccurate descriptions of items, and smuggling of items into the country, can result in significant fines or imprisonment for travelers under the Customs Act.

