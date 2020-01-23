advertisement

Concerned about the lack of transparency and democratic debate, a public school trustee wants to change board procedures and governance policy to better serve students and their families.

Trustee Lisa Davis says a unique policy at the Calgary Board of Education allows elected officials to file motions for public debate if they were first approved by the board privately, during the agenda-setting committee meeting within whose cameras they are not recorded. minutes.

Davis says she’s had many good ideas clashed in secret, including motions to improve STEM education, the National School of Sport, or increase the oversight of the audit committee.

But because the CBE operates differently from the city council – which allows motions to be made public without prior approval – many ideas may never see the light of day, Davis argues.

“As publicly elected officials, we are supposed to do politics in public – not behind closed doors. Proposing and debating motions is essential to the democratic process – often more than a final decision.

Davis plans to file a motion with the agenda-planning committee next week seeking to allow all of the proposed proposals to be debated in public, under the full control of public stakeholders.

“Believers should be free to engage in full debate as to why they make or not support proposals that set the vision for the CBE,” Davis says.

“Doesn’t everyone think that a trustee has a responsibility to the people who chose us and the students in our care, and their parents?”

But when Davis first raised her criticism at a public board meeting last week, no trustee backed her.

When a move was made to update the board’s procedures, Davis was the only trustee to vote against it on the grounds that policies should change to allow for more transparency, openness and democratic debate.

“The public debate is how we are accountable to the public that chose us. I was elected with a commitment to transparency and accountability,” Davis said.

At the meeting, Trustee Trina Hurdman argued that Davis’ concerns had little to do with board procedures and had more to do with the culture of governance.

“I am definitely in favor of all believers having free speech, this is what democracy is all about and this is what we are all here for.”

Trustee Julie Hrdlicka argued that it is important not to “muddy the waters” and that existing board procedures allow for sufficient discussion.

“As a board we work together to create an environment that provides space for a rich and powerful debate.

“But at the same time set up mechanisms so that all believers feel as if they are properly prepared for the discussions before us.”

Board chairman Marilyn Dennis issued a statement this week saying the board is committed to reviewing its procedures, but at the same time, is asking Davis to remove her posts on social media outlining her concerns, without explain why.

“We were surprised by Trustee Davis’s posts and asked her to remove them to allow the process to continue as they had previously agreed.

“We are confident that our governance policies and procedures are fully in line with strong governance legislation and practices, and look forward to discussing ways in which we can improve further.”

Marilyn Dennis, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Board of Education in Calgary, speaks at a press conference on November 5, 2019.

Davis did not remove the posts, saying they reflect exactly what she stated at a public board meeting last week, meaning she is already on public record.

Likewise, Davis argues that the Education Act, the provincial legislation governing the CBE, actually states that all proposals must be passed in an open meeting.

“Currently our private meetings are held in our dorm room, which is accessible only if you have access to the security card, and is behind a sign that says ‘private meeting, participants only.’

“When we go through motions that come out of a private meeting, we stay in this private room. We simply say “motion to get out of camera,” and we pass motions. (But) we’re still in the same private lounge. There is no information on our website to indicate that a member of the public may attend the meeting when we are allegedly in an “open meeting” in our private boardroom.

“Would a member of the public think this is an ‘open meeting’?”

The CBE is expected to address the issue in the coming months as they are further involved in board proceedings.

Alberta Education is also in the midst of an audit and a review of CBE governance which is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

