Calgary Board of Education building in downtown Calgary.

Despite provincial scrutiny and criticism by the ministry of financial mismanagement, public school officials are sending a controversial final budget to Alberta Education this week in hopes of approval.

Believers with the Calgary Board of Education approved the angry document, which includes a $ 48 million funding gap, despite a startling argument from Trustee Mike Bradshaw asking the board to vote against it as a symbolic gesture to show injustice to what felt it was a severe lack of funding.

After launching a lengthy description of his holiday visit to the Canadian Museum of Human Rights in Winnipeg and the monumental genocides of world history, Bradshaw suggested that UCP cuts affect students’ rights to quality public education.

“This is not about fiscal conservatism or the efficiency of funding. It systematically damages our organization that we are chosen to represent,” Bradshaw said.

But after the ECB’s legal department made it clear that failing to approve a budget to send to the province this week could result in fines or even board distribution, not one trustee went along with Bradshaw’s push.

Indeed, adjudicators argued that while there were challenges with funding cuts, they were chosen to work through fiscal constraints.

“I need to be here and do everything I can to avoid it. Our voices are critical, ”Trustee Julie Hrdlicka said.

“We have an obligation to do our best within the restrictions,” Trustee Trina Hurdman added.

“We have had considerable opportunity to be well informed about this and express our concern. There is no surprise here,” board chairman Marilyn Dennis said.

Marilyn Dennis, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Board of Education in Calgary, speaks at a press conference on November 5, 2019.

CBE’s $ 1.3 billion budget for the 2019-20 school year has undergone several changes and updates since last spring, including cuts to 317 teaching jobs that were eventually saved after the province allowed school boards to restore emergency funding for emergency needs.

Tuesday’s reported changes included a $ 48m funding gap, which will be addressed through $ 23m in class cuts, up to $ 18m in transportation and administrative cuts of two to five per cent, in units. service variety from human resources to information technology.

In the end, job cuts will include the loss of about 33 administrative positions and about 150 support staff positions, including educational assistants helping students with special needs in classrooms.

Tuesday’s report also confirmed receiving up to $ 24m from CBE stocks, $ 14m of which will come from operating reserves and up to $ 10m from equity reserves, completely depleting the capital envelope and leaving just $ 14 million in the operating reserve envelope for next year.

The small amount of backlog is particularly worrying for the CBE, given that the UCP government will scrap another budget this spring with expectations for further cuts.

“These are low risk levels of risk. Healthy organizations do not have backup levels like this,” Hrdlicka said.

Trustee Lisa Davis also raised concerns that costs for staff layoffs have increased by 20 percent over the past year.

Bob Cocking, president of Calgary Public Schools 38 Local of the Alberta Teachers Association, said he is not surprised that the leaves are growing as teachers are facing so much stress.

“There has been a lot of stress for teachers, just this year. The pressures have increased, the complications have increased,” Cocking said.

“However we are not addressing this. If mental health is a priority, why aren’t we addressing it to teachers? “

Alberta Education Minister Adriana LaGrange.

Alberta Education continues to be open criticism of the CBE, releasing another statement Tuesday confirming that the provincial audit continues through consultant Grant Thornton LLP.

“The CBE has demonstrated a systemic inability to manage their finances properly. Grant Thornton’s work is underway and we are looking forward to receiving their final report,” Colin Aitchison, press secretary for Education Minister Adriana, said. LaGrange.

The renewed criticism comes just weeks after the province accused the CBE of making dubious decisions and politicizing the layoffs they rescued after the new funding came out.

LaGrange had called the teacher “negligent” cuts before her final decision to begin the audit, expected to cost up to $ 125,000 and to end by January 31.

