The CBC has withdrawn its participation from an event involving terrorist convict Omar Khadr at Dalhousie University in Halifax on Monday.

Nahlah Ayed, who hosts the program’s CBC program, decided to leave the event, choosing to explore the topic “at another time in a different way”.

The event will also have remarks by Dr. Shelly Whitman and Canadian author and hero Hon. Romeo Dallaire, who is known for his work in Rwanda during the nation’s genocide.

Omar Khadr is a former child soldier who was involved in a firefight with US soldiers in 2002, leaving a US soldier dead. Khadr was injured in the firefight and was taken to Guantanamo Bay, where he was held without charge.

In 2017, Justin Trudeau’s federal government awarded Khadr a $ 10.5m deal. Khadr went on to buy a mall in Edmonton with some money.

Omar Khadr was invited to be a keynote speaker at an event at Dalhousie University protesting the use of child soldiers. The event is being hosted by Dalhousie University and the Romeo Dallaire Child Soldiers Initiative.

Khadr’s invitation to speak in Dalhousie was received with considerable online reaction.

Omar Khadr says he * is * very broke * to pay the $ 134m he owes to the family of the man he killed.

Remember: Trudeau intentionally pulled out his $ 10.5 million payment to Khadr in order to deflect family efforts to rally their settlement. #cdnpoli https://t.co/lKeaMZfgtB

Khadr previously sparked controversy in early 2019 when he appeared on the CBC on Tout Le Monde En Parle, a French-language television show that welcomed a hero.

For now, the event is scheduled to continue, despite reactions from the Canadian public.

