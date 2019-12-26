advertisement

Eagle-eyed viewers are taking on the CBC in office after it emerged that the Home Alone 2 broadcaster’s Christmas Eve show lacked a significant presentation: that of Donald J. Trump.

In the hit movie in 1992 Trump can be seen, in short, passing Kevin McCallister, the character played by Macaulay Culkin. The scene, in which Kevin asks Trump for directions, was filmed at New York’s Plaza Hotel.

Trump has always liked appearing in one of the most beloved Christmas movies, and told a press conference call just this week, according to Deadline:

“Well I’m home alone 2. A lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas. They say – especially little kids – they say, ‘I just saw you in the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it was a good movie and I was a little younger, to put it mildly. And it was an honor to do it. “

“And it turned out to be a huge hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit – one of the biggest. So it’s an honor to be involved in something like this, you always want to see success.”

However, if you tuned in to the latest CBC broadcast in search of Trump’s proud moment, you were not lucky. That’s because the broadcaster edited the film, for purposes of time, in 2014 – long before Trump became President Trump.

“These edits were made in 2014 when we first got the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president,” the broadcaster tweeted on Thursday in response to viewers’ concerns.

That explanation hasn’t stopped Twitter from merging, though. Various characters of all political persuasions have been weighed in on the crisis – some beloved Trump removal, some seeing evil forces at play.

One user has tweeted on Twitter, referring to recent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s tagging of two faces:

“The Canadian government-funded TV channel has been so inflicted that they cut (Trump) Cameo from Home Alone 2 while airing it over Christmas. I bet Trudeau’s” two faces “made the call directly (to the CBC) and asked them to cut the scene .. Or maybe just black it #DefundCBC “

Another, George Conway, the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, was a big fan of editing.

“You see, senators? It’s not that difficult,” he tweeted, linking Trump’s “removal” from the film to the ongoing impeachment proceedings against Trump that could see him removed from office, in a unlikely case the US Senate voted to do so.

So far Trump himself has not taken to Twitter, but his son has.

“Pathetic,” Twitter Trump Jr., linking to news of this father’s invisibility.

‘Pathetic’: Canada’s CBC under fire when Trump’s spill over to ‘Home Alone 2’ disappears from Christmas broadcast https://t.co/zJUij9qrLe

– Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 26, 2019

