Cleveland Cavaliers players accepted coach John Beilein’s apology for his speech at a film session, and multiple reports Thursday indicated he would continue his work.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night that Beilein called his players “thugs” during a meeting at the team’s hotel in Detroit. Beilein said he had thought of saying that the team “was no longer playing as a licking bunch,” aiming to compliment his team on playing faster in recent games.

According to Wojnarowski, the players became increasingly “anxious” after the meeting.

But veterans Larry Nance Jr. and Kevin Love said the players are ready to move on.

“Absolutely,” Nance said when a reporter asked if Beilein should keep his job. “This is about responsibility. As if running from him would be one thing, but he apologized to us individually and apologized to us as a team today. We all make mistakes. We will be fine.”

Love agreed.

“No one is perfect. … I didn’t think there was any malice or any intention behind it to annoy or anger us. Of course, it was not good, the reaction after the fact, but at the end of the day, as a person, he is a human being well. He was wrong. He owned up to it. He came here and apologized this morning and now we move on. The boys are fine with it. “

General manager Koby Altman delayed a scouting trip and instead flew to Detroit to meet with players Thursday morning, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor reported, adding that Altman had discussed the situation with Mayor Dan Gilbert.

“The plan is to move forward with Beilein as head coach, and the players said they were ready to do it today,” Fedor tweeted.

Wojnarowski reported Thursday that Beilein, 66, met with the team before the Detroit attack and issued “an exciting apology”.

He told reporters at the attack that this was a learning experience.

“Somethings is something I have to learn from and just pronounce better and just be clearer with my goals,” he said.

Beilein’s first season in Cleveland after more than four decades of college training has been fiery in court, with Love showing frustration at teammates and skirmishers – even reportedly suffering a $ 1,000 fine for a punk blast. during a loss to Toronto on New Year’s Eve.

The Cavaliers are going through a tough 115-113 home defeat Tuesday to the Pistons, Cleveland’s fifth straight loss after a solid 4-1 stretch. The Cavaliers complete the home and home series with the Pistons in Detroit on Thursday.

