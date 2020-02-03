advertisement

The compilation of the documentary “The Cave”, which follows a group of women doctors who worked in an underground hospital in East Ghouta during the Syrian civil war, was so traumatic that the filmmakers hired an on-call therapist during production.

“On some days, I was only able to work for an hour and then had to go home crying,” editor Per Kirkegaard told price editor Steve Pond during TheWrap’s Oscars Screening Series on Sunday. “But it’s a small price that the Syrian people have to pay.”

The pediatrician Amani Ballour is the subject of the nominee for the best documentary. Spectators follow the doctor as she operates the underground hospital, nicknamed “The Cave”, which is under fire as she pulls shards out of the children’s mouths and revives victims of chemical warfare.

“I will never make a film like this without getting the therapy session – it is crucial to do a good job,” added producer Kirstine Barfod. “You could get lost in it.”

Still, Barfod and Kirkegaard understood where their efforts – coordinating with Syrian photographers to get more than 500 hours of footage – were going.

“We have to show that,” said Barfod. “The war is still going on (and) doctors are being attacked in Syria.”

It was no easy task to get the Syrian doctors who played the leading role in “The Cave” to the US for the award season. But then again, none of the filmmakers.

Most of the doctors from the “cave” left Syria to seek refuge in Europe before the film was released – which added to the challenge of bringing them together for the Oscars.

Director Feras Fayyad’s visa bouts are well documented. (Fayyad was present in the screening series, but under the weather and not on stage.) Dr. Ballour recently secured a visa and arrived in New York on Sunday.

“I hope we’ll see the entire team at the Oscars for the first time at the end of the week,” added Barfod.

Fayyad received an Oscar nomination for his documentary “Last Man in Aleppo” in 2017. His visa was refused by President Trump under Executive Order 13780.

