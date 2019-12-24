advertisement

Collin Sexton scored 25 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers held the visiting Atlanta Hawks 121-118 on Monday to record their first drill in three games.

Sexton was 12 of 20 from the field and has scored 23-plus points in four of the past six games. Sexton added six rebounds as well.

The Cavaliers trailed 94-90 late in the third quarter before going on a 16-2 run and eventually leading by 14 points. But Atlanta closed with a 13-2 goal and used a Trae Young 3-pointer to close the three-point margin with 49.8 seconds left. It was still 121-118 when Atlanta had a chance to tie, but Young missed a 3-pointer on goal.

It was the eighth straight loss for Atlanta.

Darius Garland, who had two 3-pointers during Cleveland’s fourth-quarter surge, finished with 21 points. Kevin Love added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists, and Cedi Osman scored 18. Kevin Porter Jr. came out of the bench to score 15.

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated the return of John Collins, who had 27 points – hitting 12 of 20 from the field – and 10 rebounds. Collins had lost 25 games due to a suspension for violating NBA drug policy. The Hawks were 4-21 with Collins out of the lineup and dropped to the Eastern Conference basement.

Atlanta got 30 points from Young, who hit his first three 3-pointers, but finished only 5 of 14. It was his fifth straight game with at least 30 points. Young added 11 assists and six rebounds. Rookie De’Andre Hunter scored 23, and Kevin Huerter added 19.

Cleveland used a 42-point first quarter to take a 71-64 advantage. Atlanta came back and took the lead before trying to start the fourth quarter.

Atlanta returns home Friday to play the Milwaukee Bucks. The Cavaliers are on the road Friday to play the Boston Celtics.

