advertisement

A fire at a waste recycling center, which saw 11 teams from across the county tackling the flames at its peak, started accidentally.

An electrical outage reportedly started the fire at the Biffa waste management site at Snibston Drive, Coalville, which saw flames shoot 50 feet in the air.

advertisement

Shortly after 6.30 p.m., a bailer on site caught fire, setting 50 tonnes of bales of old paper on fire.

Drone photo shows Biffa plant at Snibston Road Coalville while firefighters were still on the scene calming down yesterday (January 22)

(Image: Leicestershire seen from the sky)

Flames shot up and there was a loud crack and noise as the fire sent sparks into the sky over Coalville.

Read more

What’s going on in your area

At its peak, 11 firefighters from Coalville, Ashby, Castle Donington, west station Shepshed Leicester and Melbourne, just across the border from Derbyshire, were involved in fighting the flames.

The firefighters remained on the site all night until yesterday (January 22).

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the Biffa waste plant in Snibston Road Coalville

(Image: Leicester Media Online)

Although the ambulance service attended due to the size of the fire, no one was injured on or near the scene.

Severn Trent issued a statement during the fire, advising customers that the water pressure could be lower or appear slightly discolored while firefighters tackled the flames.

A spokesman for the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said today that after inspecting the scene, the fire was assumed to be accidental, caused by a power outage.

.

advertisement