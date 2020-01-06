advertisement

It’s been 22 years since the cult Aussie film The Castle landed on screens nationwide and changed the way we talked and looked at ourselves and our homes.

The film remains on the top level of all “Best Australia Movies” lists, regardless of whether this list is compiled by a serious film critic alone in a dusty room or by a number of bar professionals.

The film has taught many life lessons about working for what’s right, taking care of your family, and of course that a man’s home is his castle.

But beyond the comedic offer of the cult film, it continues to drive a very meaningful, truthful and insightful story about modern Australia and what is most important to us – owning our own home; to have a piece of lawn, however big or modest it is.

The great Australian dream of home ownership remains a calling for a large majority of us who call Down Under Home. And despite the concern about the affordability of housing, it is a dream that we pursue every day.

And that’s the message that’s in all the tournaments and dreams and trips to Bonnie Doon in The Castle.

“The Australian real estate market is unique,” said Ray Ellis, CEO of First National Real Estate.

“It is not like America, it is not like Great Britain. We have our own view of real estate. Why we want to own it and how we do it.

The castle: away, but don’t forget

“The Australians are proud to have their own home.”

A sense of pride and accomplishment best expressed in The Castle.

“Look at the lock, it’s just the best,” continues Ellis.

However, affordability of housing is a very real problem in Australia.

According to the CoreLogics Perceptions of Housing Affordability Report 2019, the ratio of household income to housing in Australia is 6.5 times today. Therefore, the typical Australian household spends an average of 6.5 times its gross annual income to buy a home with an average price of $ 524,000. It was 4.5 times less than 20 years ago.

According to the report, Australians need an average of 8.7 years to save a 20 percent deposit.

But that won’t stop Aussies from dreaming.

In fact, the dream still burns the brightest in our youth. According to the CoreLogic report on affordability of home ownership, home ownership by Millennials, Gen X or Baby Boomers (86 percent) was rated as the most important asset.

“The castle, his castle, it’s great, they love their home in this film,” continues Ellis.

“It’s not perfect, it’s too close to the airport, but they still love it.”

“It is the Australian dream to buy this house and pay it back. We are unique in this regard worldwide. With this dream.”

“Regardless of whether I have a minimum wage and bought my own little castle or whether it is a $ 30 million house in Vaucluse, I can stand in front of my own house and say this is my house.”

“It is not a price problem. It is rooted in our psyche.”

