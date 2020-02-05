advertisement

In the debate club on Tuesday evening in the RTÉ television center, the RTÉ election color wheel had returned to every shiny surface, and three political hopes each claimed a plexiglass lectern. But what was that noise?

The program started with a noticeable buzzing in the studio – the sound of the party spinning machines in full swing maybe or maybe the developers next door had awkwardly chosen this exact time to start building apartments in the country, which RTÉ had already flogged in 2017 ,

advertisement

This Prime Time Leaders’ Debate, also known as the fourth part of the 2020 election debate, was originally intended to be a simple duel between Spiderman and the X-Herren-Magneto – the superheroes Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar preferred to report to the RTÉ children’s show News2Day they would be – but no one had expected the up-and-coming casting of the upcoming Wonder Woman Mary Lou McDonald.

“The boys did well, David,” said the Sinn Fein leader once, waving her imaginary lasso of truth.

Inviting McDonald to participate was not only the right decision to vote, it was also the basis for this television spectacle. If RTÉ had polished its floor just for Varadkar against Martin, it would have actually repeated a program that had originally aired on Virgin Media One two weeks ago, and Pat Kenny on a set decorated with lightsabers.

Television thrives on the novelty, and this cast was the best opportunity for a showdown that never really happened, but threatened several times. Still, RTÉ, who has resisted McDonald’s inclusion until Monday, should be overall satisfied with how it has developed.

Business moderators

Five days after Virgin’s “blood sport” experiment with Matt and Ivan (or should it be Ivan and Matt?) And eight days after Claire Byrne’s seven-way Galway, Miriam O’Callaghan and David McCullagh were finally on the move with this moderate lark, and they were straight to the point of their pair of Butterscotch leather armchairs, the way you imagine Charlie Haughey would have been.

Three things immediately became clear: McCullagh had grabbed the RTÉ iPad for the night (which meant he could do a quick scan of Twitter if things got really boring); Varadkar’s tie looked like it was pixelated; and that sound, even if it was annoying, had the potential to be a gracious distraction from the words actually spoken, a good 67 percent of which involved listing the various types of “change”.

Back when his leader was still excluded from the debate, Sinn Féin described the prospect of this debate as “a complete joke”. In any case, he was missing the jokes, though Varadkar looked amazingly tickled when Martin dropped his notes from Fianna Fáil’s medical record in the middle of his brave defense and enjoyed picking them up for him.

The Taoiseach also gave a grin when McCullagh suggested to McDonald “to encourage people to reproduce” to repair the pension time bomb by demography alone.

The Prime Time duo positioned themselves a safe ocean away from the three leaders and used their special weapons: O’Callaghan makes politicians sound like they are deliberately pretending (what they usually are), and McCullagh makes them silly and unprepared sound.

But they were both basically sensible police officers at night, thorough and tenacious in their questioning, without being impatient, unfair, or intrusive as the debate pervaded their way through housing, homelessness, health care, climate change, and other miserable issues.

The silence breaks

After the first commercial break, anyone running the engine in their car ran out to turn it off. In fact, during O’Callaghan’s exchange with McDonald in the studio, there was a brief silence over comments from Sinn Féins Conor Murphy, Northern Treasury Secretary, about the murder of Paul Quinn.

McDonald’s difficult pause before answering was the moment when viewers would have concluded that if she had only been at the head of her party, she would have been better off watching the debate from the martyrs’ side and the two of them Let men sniff painfully until Saturday.

There was the inevitable discussion of possible coalition combinations, which came as no surprise when you consider that the parties had the honor of being the polite junior partner of a future government that was not in the house this time.

Then the last question was a special interview: Tell us about a (political) mistake you made. It allowed all three candidates to finish with a vaguely competent grade before handshakes were exchanged and studio vacuuming could resume.

Information about the true joy of broadcasters can be found in the Sunday coverage.

advertisement