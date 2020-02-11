advertisement

BBC One drama The Split is back for series 2 – when does it start, who is on the cast and what is it?

First aired on BBC One in 2018, The Split is a drama set in the hectic and messy world of London’s high-end divorce circuit.

A brand new second series of six episodes begins Tuesday, February 11 at 9 p.m. on BBC One. The episodes will then continue weekly on Tuesday.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here while a DVD set of Series 2 is available for pre-order here.

The cast of Split

Hannah … Nicola Walker

Nathan … Stephen Mangan

Nina … Annabel Scholey

Christie … Barry Atsma

Ruth … Deborah Findlay

Pink … Fiona Button

James … Rudi Dharmalingam

Fi … Donna Air

Richie … Ben Bailey-Smith

Split spoilers

At the end of the first series, the once solid marriage of Hannah Stern (Nicola Walker) began to crack after the devastating revelation of the Nathan (Stephen Mangan) affair.

For the sisters, the joy turned into tragedy when their ex-father Oscar (Anthony Head) died the night of Rose (Fiona Button) ‘s marriage to James (Rudi Dharmalingam). Faced with the grief of losing her father for the second time in her life, and with Christie (Barry Atsma) having clearly expressed her feelings for her, Hannah was torn between her past and the promise of a different future.

In the second series, Hannah faces her own relationship problems. Although her marriage to Nathan seems to be back, she cannot forgive Nathan for her past indiscretions and continues her relationship with Christie in secret. Will Hannah be taking a course that could end her marriage, or can she actually have it all?

As the pressure mounts in her personal life at work, Hannah meets a new client, TV presenter Fi Hansen (Donna Air), who needs help to escape her marriage to music producer Richie Hansen (Ben Bailey Smith).

Half of the UK’s most powerful celebrity couples, Fi was locked in an aggressive NDA by her husband when she was young and naive. Fi now wants to get out of her marriage and hires Hannah to help her leave her dangerously coercive and manipulative partner.

But their divorce should be everything the press likes – public and messy.

As the shiny plating of the couple’s meticulously constructed public image takes off and the pain behind the Hansen brand slowly unfolds, Hannah has to invest more than her billable hours to help Fi get her life back.

Meanwhile, Rose and James return from their honeymoon with the ambition to start their own family, and Nina vacillates on the edge, while the consequences of her erratic behavior finally catch up with her.

The Split is broadcast Tuesday evening on BBC One from 9 p.m.

