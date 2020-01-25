advertisement

The Goes Wrong Show is the new comedy series from the BBC One – here’s who plays it and when it’s on TV.

The Goes Wrong Show is a six-episode series based on The Play That Goes Wrong, the award-winning and award-winning brand of Mischief Theater.

Described as the “greatest disaster to date”, the series sees well-intentioned fans of the Cornley Dramatic Society playing a half-hour play every week: a horror story, a war drama, a legal thriller , a period romance, a deep melodrama south and a Christmas fable.

And every week, the performance goes terribly, terribly bad. The sets collapse, the special effects fail, the dry lives of the actors, the members and the audience of the studio are threatened. But the show must go on… from the creators of The Play That Goes Wrong and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

The cast of Goes Wrong Show

The Goes Wrong Show, is written by and stars the founding members of the Mischief Theater; Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Henry Lewis, co-writer and co-founder of Mischief Theater, says: “Since we started making things go wrong in 2012, our dream has been to come up with a series based on this happy brand of humor on screen so when the BBC commissioned The Goes Wrong Show it was a dream come true.

“We are very grateful for this incredible opportunity and we can’t wait to start creating some really awful programs. We still lack equipment – if you have a camcorder, we can borrow (under any conditions), please fax us.”

What is The Goes Wrong Show’s next TV show?

The Goes Wrong Show aired its first episode on Monday December 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The next episode will air on Friday January 24 at 8:30 p.m.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via BBC iPlayer here.

In the first episode, The Spirit Of Christmas, a merry Christmas tale as the Cornley Drama Society presents the story of Santa Claus and his elves trying to bring festive happiness to a sad little girl and her parents who are are constantly beating.

In episode 2 (January 3), Cornley chose to stage a World War II drama, rarely performed because of its historical inaccuracy and poor research. Director Chris plays Rufus Heal, a dashing pilot reduced to an office job deciphering the German codes in a top secret Allied establishment after losing his leg.

Episode 3 (January 10) presents a legal drama with Dennis playing a lead role due to a conversation with his grandmother that turned out to be legally binding. He plays as unscrupulous defense lawyer Karl McKennon, taking his ex-wife Becky as he defends a former cop accused of murdering his brother.

Episode 4 (January 17) sees the gang present a horror of the 1960s this week, while the mysterious Albert Fortenoy welcomes a young family to their old ruined house. What is the secret behind the death of Albert’s late wife, Vera? Who is the daughter of the scary vicar who plays outside?

In episode 5 (January 24), the gang turns their attention to a period romance, a classic tale of family, duty and love through the division of classes. A beautiful set has been built to reproduce a large country house, which will soon be shaken by a literal and metaphorical storm.

In episode 6 (January 31), the final episode tells of a family saga of lust and betrayal that takes place in the deep American South, as the children of Herb Burgess, the chef of Burgess Fine Tea, come together to plan the division of the company after their father’s death.

