But Universal could suffer another expensive VFX dropout with $ 175 million in “Dolittle”.

So far so good, two weeks after 2020. The domestic box office has increased by about 10% (USD 40 million) since the beginning of last year. And this upcoming Martin Luther King vacation seems to be maintaining this positive pace.

The three top spots should easily belong to the opening guys “Bad Boys for Life” (Sony) and “Dolittle” (Universal) and the Oscar candidate “1917” (Universal). They might be close to each other, but most likely Will Smith-Martin Lawrence’s remake will take the lead.

A calendar advantage is that the Oscar nominations were received a week later last year without affecting the long weekend. In addition, the aspiring top candidate “1917” and some of the youngest Oscar winners such as “Little Women” will increase the total this year.

Last year there was gross sales of $ 134 million on the three-day weekend ($ 162 million for four days). Aside from the Oscar boost, there are other ways to surpass this this year. Two major studio openings – “Glass” delivered $ 40 million last year alone – with strong holdovers increased the total by more than 10 percent.

A well-founded assumption: Sam Mendes’ film from the First World War holds. Four years ago, “The Revenant” opened after a similar launch on the Christmas platform. The numerous nominations arrived before the second weekend, including the King Birthday holidays. From its $ 40 million launch, it fell 20%. If “1917” did the same, it would cost about $ 30 million. Good enough for # 1? Maybe not, but close.

Of the two new titles, “Bad Boys for Life” looks best to challenge the top spot. The $ 90 million film, the third in the series and the first since 2003, brings Will Smith and Martin Lawrence together as detectives. Similar to other action series (Bond, “Mission: Impossible”, “Fast and Furious”), this part has a more international flair this time with a Romanian gangster villain, although the action takes place in the States. It was staged by a Belgian couple, Adil El Darbi and Bilall Fallah, whose previous work caught the attention of producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

The first two franchise entries were successful, although “Bad Boys II” cost an adjusted $ 200 million in 2003, with the domestic total adjusted $ 200 million like the foreign one. The original gross adjusted 1995 result was $ 140 million domestically, approximately $ 280 million worldwide, roughly the same adjusted $ 400 million.

Is this recent reboot more “Jumanji”, which Sony has twice described as a continuation of success, or is an expired release like “Terminator”? The big advantage for “Bad Boys”, apart from the notoriety, is that it is the first publication of Tentpole promotions (aimed at a core audience that does not choose titles for end-of-year awards) since the restart of “Terminator “on November 1st, if not” Joker “. “

A test is how well Will Smith still draws. He played in “Aladdin”, a big hit last year, but he wasn’t the lead actor. “Gemini Man”, a more sophisticated action film, did not reach $ 50 million domestically (on a 50% higher budget than this film), and his statement in the recently released “Spies in Disguise” did not support an outbreak.

Still, it seems likely that “bad guys” will land at the top with at least $ 35 million, with an upward trend of $ 40 million or more possible for three days. Early ratings were more positive than normal than the recent franchise extensions.

When Universal spent $ 175 million on the VFX extravaganza “Dolittle”, they hadn’t expected to take third place. That could happen. The restless production with Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas with animal characters such as Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Emma Thompson and Octavia Spencer was staged (before extensive new recordings) by Stephen Gaghan and as a co-author of “Verkehr” before “Syriana” drive.

This is a strange game for a family-oriented comedy on a large budget. But it suggests great ambition for this film. Before the new admissions last spring, this was set to May and then April 2019. The holiday weekend date makes sense as a family rate, although Christmas would have maximized its chances. Universal had already blocked this date for another VFX-controlled entry, the catastrophically expensive “Cats”.

The optimistic estimate for the opening of “Dolittle” is around $ 20 to $ 25 million. Reviews have not yet been released, but the family film is more than just an examination-proof “bad boy”. One advantage: “Dolittle” could do much better abroad – it has already proven itself in Korea. But it takes a bit of money to justify its budget, and that seems unlikely.

Oscar awards should arrive for “Little Women” (Sony), which saw a small drop of $ 7.8 million last weekend and deliver around $ 90 million on Sunday. Bombshell (Lionsgate) received two nods that cost over $ 1 million.

Watch out for a big bump for the Oscar nominee “Parasite” (neon). In the 15th week (before availability at home) it will reach its widest point. It will be shown in 800 cinemas and could be its biggest weekend so far (previously it was $ 2.5 million). It will be $ 26 million by Thursday, so this upward trend will ultimately exceed $ 30 million. This is more than “Moonlight”, even after winning “Best Picture”.

Fox Searchlight’s “Jojo Rabbit” will be further expanded. It will be shown at 945 cinemas in hopes of building on $ 22 million to date.

Expect Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) to land before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney) after costing a million points last weekend. The second weekends of “Like a Boss” (Paramount) and “Underwater” (20th Century Fox) are likely to fall sharply, with the latter likely being in the top ten.

“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros.) nodded Jamie Foxx as a supporting actor, but his A + Cinemascore and civil rights news during the holidays had a decent hold. And “Knives Out” (Lionsgate) should stay strong. “Frozen II” (Disney) is about to expire, with a domestic chance of $ 500 million.

The school holidays on Monday raise all boats.

