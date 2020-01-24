advertisement

A Supreme Court judge has approved an agreement of 1.5 million euros plus the cost of the death of a pregnant young mother due to lack of care in Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

The largest part of the settlement, around 1.3 million euros, will go to Natasha Peries with two children, a girl aged 11 and a boy aged nine.

Ms. Perie was 26 years old and nearly 15 weeks pregnant when she was declared brain dead in late November 2014. She was given life-sustaining treatment for almost another four weeks because of doctors’ concerns about the effects of the eighth change that has applied to the fetus since its cancellation.

Life support ended after her family received a High Court ruling on December 26, 2014. Her father, Peter Perie, later filed a lawsuit in which the main claim for damages for his two grandchildren was due to the loss of her mother’s care.

The children, who have different fathers, lived with their mother in Mr. Perie’s house, but have been separated since their death to live with their fathers.

The HSE has granted liability in the fatal addiction proceedings, but contested the amount of the damage claimed in the amount of around € 3.2 million. The HSE defense was managed by the State Claims Agency, which had offered around EUR 1.5 million.

Claims of seven family members for nerve shock have already been resolved, and Ms. Perie’s daughter has received € 150,000 in the process.

Mediation failed

The Tuesday hearing before Ms. Justice Deirdre Murphy opened a major hearing on addiction deaths after mediation failed to reach agreement and the $ 1.5 million offer was not accepted.

The family received an apology from Mullingar Hospital and HSE in November last year because Ms. Perie had failed at the clinic in late 2014. She was declared brain dead a few days after she was admitted, but was then kept alive due to pregnancy.

Ms. Justice Murphy heard evidence from Mr. Perie, members of his extended family, and the fathers of the children. She also heard evidence from a doctor about the effects on children when they saw her mother on life support.

Dr. Frances Colreavy said that Ms. Perie’s face and body were very swollen and her eyes didn’t close properly. She said the nurses told her that the children, especially the six-year-old girl, were upset because they both refused to touch their mother. The girl was described as “heartbroken”.

Evidence was also provided by a care professional who assumed that both children would need a nanny until they left home. The judge expressed reservations about this and certain other aspects of the claim.

Conversations between the parties began on Thursday and on Friday morning, judge Kevin Cross from Jonathan Kilfeather SC was asked to approve the € 1.5 million offer under the direction of Gillian O’Connor Solicitor from Michael Boylan Litigation.

Mr. Kilfeather said the offer was now recommended based on evidence presented during the hearing before Ms. Justice Murphy and the judge’s views on some aspects of the lawsuit.

nanny

He said the main planks of the allegation concerned the provision of childcare for both children and alternative accommodation for them. Much of the case had been dropped due to evidence that Ms. Perie intended to move out of her father’s house after the birth of her third child, he said.

Due to misunderstandings, his site only found out in the event that a father had given up the job of looking after the boy and another child, which also affected future care costs.

The offer was also recommended based on Ms. Justice Murphy’s views on aspects of the lawsuit, including weekend care costs, which resulted in his side forming an opinion on what is likely in the case and any remedy ,

Mr. Justice Cross said it was a tragic case and would be asked to approve a $ 1.5 million offer that he had previously rejected on the recommendation of the plaintiff’s lawyers. Litigation is “not an exact science” and evidence. Judicial assessment of this and other circumstances could change the matter, he said.

When things developed, the 1.5 million euro deal was “very good” and he was able to approve it without hesitation. He was informed that this includes approximately € 808,750 for Ms. Perie’s daughter, € 508,750 for her son, approximately € 50,000 each for her previous care, which goes beyond normal parental care, and a payment for Ms. Perie’s father.

The judge, who expressed his sympathy to the family, was informed that applications for the protection of children should be made.

