The day before his death, Nicholas Ledwithe went to the Carrickmacross market. He took a donkey and a cart and brought goods to his neighbor Margaret McCormack, a huckster and keeper of a small shop in Drumconrath, Co Meath. Margaret accompanied Nicholas, who was reportedly a “young lad” – according to death certificates, he was 16 years old.

On Thursday, October 7, 1869, it was 3 p.m. when the two left the market and made their way home. About three miles outside of town, Nicholas spotted a paper parcel on the street. He got out of the car, picked it up, and gave it to his companion.

“When it comes to tea and sugar, Nicholas, you have supplies for a month,” said 60-year-old Margaret, according to an Irish Examiner report, to her helper.

It was better than tea and sugar. Margaret undid the packet and found a small packet of currants, a packet of biscuits and a bag of flour weighing 3.5 pounds. The package was returned to Nicholas, who took it home and gave it to his sister Mary. For her part, she kept it locked until the next morning.

Mary got up early and used the ingredients to make the potato pie that poisoned her family at her home in Rathlagan, Lower Slane, and killed two of her siblings and her father.

The food that Mary prepared with the accidentally deadly provisions was “big enough to offer a good breakfast for the whole family”. Nicholas, his older brother Andrew (36) and the sibling’s father, James (70), ate “very heartily” this morning, while Mary herself had a small portion. A piece was broken off and handed over to a visiting neighbor, a young girl who happened to arrive at breakfast.

“Half an hour later, the three men fell ill and were attacked by violent gagging and partial washing up. Mary Ledwithe was also slightly touched at first, but gradually got worse as the day wore on, ”the report said. The three men died while Mary and the neighbor were sick, but had not taken enough of the ingredients to kill them.

It was suspected that the incident was intentional. The package was said to have been planted on the street or “maliciously placed for an evil purpose,” an official file said.

No beliefs

But there was no evidence. At least nothing official. The poisoning of the Ledwithes and their young neighbor was not followed by any convictions. The case was canceled from the news until another brutal murder a few months later – that of Margaret McCormack, the shopkeeper who drove Nicholas to Carrickmacross on the day he found the package.

Constable David Robb was the first policeman to arrive at Margaret’s house on January 7, 1870. He found Margaret dead in her bedroom, “on the floor with traces of violence on her head; There was blood on the pillow too ”. The roof over her room had apparently been torn down. Her skull was broken over her left eye.

Another policeman named Lamb found a 7 pound bloody weight in the bedroom, which, according to the Irish Times, “is one of the weapons the woman was killed with”. A hole in the roof above her bedroom and footprints in a dung heap next to the house gave an indication of the attackers’ entry point.

Bridget Clarke, who was examined during the 10th Drumconrath Courthouse, was in the house at the time of the murder.

Bridget had lived with Margaret two months before her death. the former slept in the kitchen and the latter in an adjoining room. On the night of the 6th, they went to bed at 8 p.m. A scream from Margaret’s room woke Bridget around 3 in the morning.

She went to Margaret’s door “but found it secure, as did the kitchen door, which was fastened both inside and outside”. Bridget sat in the corner of the room until she saw two “shadows like men” disappear through the roof. The wood and straw then fell on Margaret’s body.

Bridget escaped through the front door and alarmed the nearby house of a man who, according to an Irish Times report, was identified as Peter Ledwitch. The second name of the neighbor is in this case a different spelling of “Ledwithe” and both appear interchangeably in different reports and records of the two crimes. His exact relationship with the group that was poisoned is not apparent from newspaper reports, but one of his siblings appeared to be involved in a series that led to the bloodshed.

Four people were arrested after Margaret’s murder and before the investigation, although records say that no one was convicted of the poisoning.

One of the men arrested in Mullamore was arrested, a noncommissioned officer said, because he had blood on his shirt, which the man allegedly got from a cattle he was visiting; “(I) would not have arrested him without the traces of blood on his vest; The character of the prisoner was always good, ”said the policeman.

Buried a vagina

Peter’s testimony to Margaret’s request indicated a bitter feud in the district, on one side of which appeared to be the shopkeeper and the poisoned family. He mentioned that Margaret, with the help of his own sister, was involved in burying a “vagina” for the sister of one of the arrested suspects.

According to the material, the practice on duchas.ie consisted in shaping a sheaf of green oats into the shape of a person and sticking needles in the “joints”. The sheaf was woken by candlelight for three days and then buried on the border of the townland in which the target lived. When the material rotted in the ground, the health of the person to whom the sheave was buried should have deteriorated. If it had completely expired, the target would die.

19th century Ireland was no stranger to unresolved “outrage”

This report is reflected in Peter’s own understanding of the ritual: “… he heard that burying the sheaf meant a permanent death for those to whom it was buried,” reported The Irish Times.

An official summary record only says of the murder of Margaret McCormack: “Any attempt to track down the perpetrator failed.” Regarding the poisoning, the records read: “The motive was involved in mysteries or nothing could be proven become.

However, the two cases were mentioned again by officials in connection with the alleged “secret” that surrounds them and others in Co Meath. The two cases happened to be only small parts of a bloodier tapestry.

Ireland was no stranger to unresolved “outrage” in the 19th century, including murders, intimidation, assault and gunfire against people. Many crimes in these decades have been agricultural or due to land disputes.

The state of the country was often noticed by judges at quarterly court sessions. In the months following the unsolved murders mentioned above, Co Meath was given special mention by James Henry Monahan, the chief judge of the Common Pleas.

Reign of terror

“Gentlemen of the County Meath Grand Jury, I have never approached a Grand Jury under the influence of greater regret or more serious awareness in my life because I was unable to deal with the cases ahead,” he said March 1870, according to a report in the Drogheda Conservative.

Monahan said that “even since the last investigation, the number and extent of the crimes committed in your county have been so great that you tremble when you think about the state in which that county must be”.

Attention was once again drawn to the case of the poisoned Ledwithes and the murdered Huckster, which led to an intensification on the part of the judge. Other unresolved violations of Meath included the murder of a police pensioner and another case in which a car was set on fire with a lady and a man was killed, man with whom she was in company … ”)

At the bottom there were also about 60 or 70 threatening letters in which no one answered for them.

The silence between the communities and potential informants, the judge said, is hopefully to blame.

“I wholeheartedly hope that the difficulty in uncovering crimes comes largely from the concern and fear of those who can prove it; and if it is, it won’t be long, ”he said.

“I sincerely hope that this reign of terror will end soon.”

