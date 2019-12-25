advertisement

Protected Premier League giants say Manchester United are closing in on a deal with high-profile Red Bull Salzburg player Erling Halland, whom they want to sign at the January transfer market.

This, according to a report from The Sun’s stables, indicating that Manchester United are ready to offer the terms of a 19-year-old striker on a weekly basis worth £ 200,000.

The offer by Manchester United will be 10 times his current salary at Red Bull Salzburg FC.

advertisement

Norwegian international star Erling Halland earns £ 20,000 a week at Austrian champion Red Bull Salzburg, and the financial package will surely increase significantly after moving to the Premier League.

Manchester United are not the only club interested in joining Erling Holland with other European teams such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also interested in signing him.

Bundesliga away games Borussia Dortmund and Leipzig RB are joining the 19-year-old striker with Italian Serie A champ Juventus.

This season, Erling Halland has drawn goals in European football with the colors of Red Bull Salzburg, scoring 28 goals in 22 appearances in all competitions, including eight Champions League goals.

The post Man United is confident of the 19-year-old striker’s deal in January for the first time on Thewistle.

advertisement