advertisement

You have 10 free articles left today, enjoy reading.

Last year, academics Michael Byers of UBC and Nicole Covey of the University of Manitoba published an article in the International Journal, in which they outline the possible path to maintaining the security of Canada’s Arctic region.

Their work received considerable attention from the Canadian media and was made public by the National Post and the CBC. Byers and Covey argue that the Arctic should remain demilitarized and that the Royal Canadian Navy should be kept out of the region in order not to contribute to the security dilemma – by provoking another state (in this case, Russia) into a military buildup from our actions, that could lead us to an arms race or military confrontation.

advertisement

They advocate for the increased use of search and rescue vessels and aircraft for their direct purposes, and for law enforcement against non-state actors, such as smugglers and illegal fishermen. The authors believe it is in Canada’s interest to avoid any kind of Arctic militarization for fear of Russia’s agitation and its obligation to escalate tensions between our countries in the region. However, the authors of the article misinterpret the geopolitical and military evidence available to make their conclusions, and if their recommendations are taken seriously they will do serious harm to our Arctic security and interests.

Russia is the most active military state in the region and has undertaken a massive expansion of its Arctic military capabilities. Since the mid-1990s, the country has concentrated much of its military capabilities in the region. It has restored border guard units to places where they existed before the fall of the USSR.

This act alone deserves attention – why would Russia need border guard units in remote northern countries, where there are no current international borders? The answer is twofold. One – is the show of force, a statement to foreign and domestic audiences that Russia is a great Arctic power. The second response is more frustrating – in the event of a military confrontation between Russia and NATO, these units could act as advanced guard for the Russian Armed Forces in the North and expand rapidly and be strengthened with regular forces and reservists. .

These units have a marine component. The return of the border guards to the Russian Arctic was not provoked by any direct action by NATO power – it was the action the Russians took independently, and it should be treated as a component of a potentially aggressive defense policy in the region.

Since 2013 the Russians have built seven new military bases in the region along the North Sea Route from Europe to Asia. These bases will allow Russians to expand their energy projection in the region to the potential potential that includes the entire Arctic Ocean if they so wish, while Canada and the US. will have little ability to oppose such regional expansion. In all, the Russians now possess two mechanized brigades, one that is specially trained and equipped for Arctic operations, which have tanks, armored personnel carriers and multilevel and artillery helicopters, a Marines brigade, 14 new airports, 16 deep-sea ports and 36 glaciers, some of them nuclear-powered, with nine additional vessels to be added before 2024.

The most serious cause for concern, meanwhile, should be the Russian Northern Fleet – the only major naval force specifically dedicated to operations in the northern seas and the Arctic. Headquartered in Severomorsk, near the Baren Sea, it has bases in numerous locations in the Russian East Arctic, and you can draw an almost straight line from each of these bases to the Canadian Arctic coast. It is the most powerful navy of the Russian Navy, with 84 ships. Forty-three are surface fighters, which include Russian single-plane carrier Admiral Kuznetsov and anti-ship missile destroyer Peter the Great, fleet flag, as well as multiple destroyers, anti-submarine warships and amphibious assault ships, designed to transport troops to the enemy coast. Forty-one are submarines, including eight ballistic missile submarines. The fleet also includes the aforementioned ground troops and the air and anti-aircraft defense army, all under a unified command structure. The presence of this armory in the Arctic openly signals the Russian intention that the Arctic is its zone of influence, and that its defensive capabilities in the region can quickly become offensive enough to project Russian power.

In practice, this will mean extending the area in which Russians can develop Arctic sea resources. The fact that Russian claims to the extended Arctic seabed are most likely to have no basis in international law, as was the case with the Ridge Lomonosov, which both Russia and Canada claim as an extension of their continental shelf, will to say the least – the evidence supporting the claim will be immediately produced, while the claim will be implemented by the Russian Armed Forces. International law did not stop Russia from conducting military trips to Ukraine and Georgia. Byers and Covey’s claim that Russia already owns half of the Arctic and does not want to gain more is clearly incorrect – Russian military construction demonstrates that it views the Arctic as its sphere of influence and can assert its power throughout the region if you want . Its icebreaker fleet allows the North Fleet to navigate the region reasonably well, and will become easier as Arctic ice melts due to global warming, and the North Fleet is a formidable energy projection tool.

This is bad for Canada. The presence of a large Russian military force in the region is a source of strategic instability that gives the Russians unlimited practical freedom in the region. This, and not the Canadian Armed Forces in the Arctic, is a source of uncertainty, as one power is clearly prevalent and the other Arctic countries consider it a threat to their security.

By deploying substantial military force into the Canadian Arctic, Canada will not slip into a security dilemma – it will respond to a clear increase in military offensive capabilities from hostile power in the region of strategic strategic importance to Canada. We will also avoid an attractive dilemma. Building on our commitment to maintaining Canadian Arctic sovereignty, if necessary, by force, and our Arctic ambitions, which will eventually be necessary to keep the Arctic demilitarized, will not force Russia to respect sovereignty. Arctic Canada. It is more likely that it will have the opposite effect – in both Georgia and Ukraine, Putin without weak opponents, unable to provide resistance, and raised at the right moment. Why should the same not apply to Canada, especially if our refusal to get involved in the region provides such an inviting target for imperial expansion?

Canada’s reliance on Article 5 of NATO and US military assistance can no longer be absolute. Will Americans be involved in conflict with Russia over a patch of sea if American interests, determined by the administration currently in office, are not directly threatened? Will they be Europeans? The answer to these questions is, “We don’t know.”

It’s an unpleasant uncertainty. On the other hand, by increasing our military capability in the region, we will provide a curb on Russian ambitions. The Russians will know that we have enough capability to prevent them from achieving their goals, and so we will conclude that the Arctic expansion implemented by the military is invisible. In doing so, we will practice protection against aid – we will protect ourselves so that Americans do not have to do it for us if the Russians directly threaten our security.

Successful prevention will require significant investment by Canada in its military capacity in the region. It should establish permanent air bases in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, equipped with fighter planes to intercept strategic bombs, and naval warplanes, especially anti-submarine aircraft, which, if necessary, can detect and destroy Russian submarines. The Navy also needs to establish a permanent presence in the Arctic Ocean and have a base that allows it access to the Ocean (Churchill can be used as one). The Army should establish a regular Brigade that can be based in Nunavut or the Northwest Territories, specifically tasked with protecting the Arctic border on land and trained and equipped accordingly. Further measures should be taken to increase the region’s population through internal migration and external immigration and the development of Arctic resources.

Canada may have taken the Arctic for granted and treated it as irrelevant in practice since its inception, but the days of this approach are numbered. Canada has to decide what kind of role it wants to play in the Arctic, how it will play it, and whether it wants to have the Arctic at all, and how it will protect it.

If Canada wants to solidify its Arctic sovereignty and defend itself against future threats, it must recognize that the Arctic is a region of military importance and adapt its military and economic policies accordingly, and form a coherent road map. , long-term for new strategic conditions.

advertisement