advertisement

The word “awakened” has been circulating in progressive circles since the beginning of 2010. Ironically, “awakening” has become a pejorative term used to denigrate those who signal their virtue without doing much to advance any progressive cause. Smart individuals are, as the rule goes (that I just invented), more interested in making themselves look good and using their platform (or building a platform) to abuse others under the guise of fighting social injustice.

None of this, of course, has gone unnoticed by the clever progressives who use the term without any sense of irony. In an article for the Guardian, writer Steve Rose thinks the word “woke up” is “armed from the right.” But whose fault exactly is it? It is certainly not the fault of those who are tired of moralizing and arguing that they can eliminate the term for ridiculing those involved in canceled campaigns against any celebrity or the public guilty of undignified perception.

Quoting Merriam-Webster, Rose says the term “awakened” refers to anyone who “is actively aware and attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice).” And much like the term “political correctness” the term has understood the opposite of what it means – or so it claims.

advertisement

But is that really the case? Those who are exalted through cleverness have little interest in combating social injustice and simply use it as a shield for their bigotry and to shut down dissenting thoughts. Their weakness, if any, is manifest.

This does not mean that one can simply deal with racist, anti-Semitic, or otherwise hateful remarks without feedback from a good and reasonable person. Worthy and reasonable people don’t care about being “smart”. “Woke” people, as they were, cultivate all their personalities about the struggle for social justice without much to show it except to preach to everyone else on Twitter.

Wokeness has become a symbol of social status more than anything else, and “Right”, or “Unwanted”, or whatever you want to call us, continue to be reasonable people as you rub our lack of arousal in front of them that gather the hollow symbol.

Case in point: The Guardian writer, Steve Rose, attacks actor Laurence Fox for – you believe it, involuntarily. He writes:

“Laurence Fox nailed his colors on the latter this weekend, doubling his protection for the privileged white male at the time of last week’s question over a Sunday Times article under the banner” Why I Don’t Have a Date – I Woke Up “women. Toby Young rallied, applauding how Fox was” terrorizing the Wokerati “, while Di last weekend called the Sun Harry and Meghan – the oppressive King and Queen of Woke.”

Rose argues that rather than simply rejecting the concept of arousal, term destroyers, like Fox, only criticize arousal as “a way of seeking victim status for yourself and not admitting that other deserving ones hold that status. It has gone from a signal of virtue to dog whistles. ”

On the contrary, any individual who claims to be awake is not as much of a victim as they are in the race for social status. Being unworthy does not give you an introduction to a particular league of oppression.

Laurence Fox has been expressing a lack of ingenuity, simply speaking his mind and saying like this there is no consideration of how ostensibly offensive it is to not be aware of those who hold the ingenuity as a virtue in itself. He is not pretending to be a victim – like any decent and reasonable person, he is completely refusing to be a victim. And it’s working

Post The Guardian hates when they mock awakening – let’s make it appear first on Post Millennial.

advertisement