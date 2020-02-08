advertisement

Forget King Richard and the cathedral district – across from the city center, a brutalist concrete car park in Leicester has a reputation for being an unusual attraction.

Some might say that the NCP parking lot at Lee Circle is an eyesore.

The double helix concrete construction of the rotunda is an obvious landmark, whether you like or hate its appearance.

advertisement

At a planning meeting in 2017, Councilor Patrick Kitterick, in whose neighborhood the 1,070 Lee Circle space is now located, said: “He needs a few sticks of dynamite.”

He added: “It is hardly the church of San Marco.”

But the 1961 multi-story concrete building has a lot of history – and even its own fan base.

While for some people, parking is just the perfect place to leave your vehicle, for others, it’s the reason to visit in the first place.

Brian Devonshire, chief operating officer for ASC in the Midlands and East, revealed that the site was an unusual attraction in an interview with Birmingham Live about the future of NCP car parks in Brum.

NCP Brian Devonshire outside the Lee Circle parking lot

(Image: Alex Hannam)

He said: “Our Lee Circle car park in Leicester was the first automated site in Europe – it was opened by comedian Sid James and has its own fans.”

Lee Circle was indeed the first multi-storey automated car park in Europe, with pay barriers.

When it opened, the ground floor housed the first Tesco store outside London and heralded the emergence of the supermarket era.

Carry On Star Sid James opened the £ 750,000 parking lot and the Tesco the same day in December.

The announcement of the opening

A crowd of more than 2,000 people gathered to see the celebrity and be among the first inside the store and the “Multi-Dek” six levels above.

An opening announcement promised a family line of clothing, fresh meat, groceries, groceries, household and electrical products, linens and toys for Christma.

All with the slogan: “Park your car and enter”.

The then Parliamentary Secretary to the Department of Transport hailed the combination of a supermarket and a multi-story building as a significant step forward in the fight against downtown embarrassments.

“Let this be an example that others will follow,” he said.

The Tesco store at the bottom of the new Multi-Dek multi-level car park at Lee Circle, Leicester

It also had a bowling alley and was, for a short time, a fashionable place in the city.

Perhaps, for a small group of parking geeks and aficionados of brutalist architecture, this is still the case.

.

advertisement