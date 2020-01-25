advertisement

Lindsay Tretter, Kaitlyn Orihel and Noelle Baxter lead the Archbishop Wood girls’ basketball team on and off the pitch.

The play was Lindsay Tretter.

Late in the first half of Archbishop Wood’s rival Philadelphia Catholic League showdown against Neumann-Goretti, Tretter fell to the floor in front of the Saints’ Bank and somehow saved a long rebound.

It is the kind of hype that is not uncommon for the quiet Tretter, the only four-year-old player in the Viking squad.

“Lindsay is a kid who appreciates being a great team mate and not someone looking for awards,” said Woods coach Mike McDonald. “She is silent, but she works extremely hard.

“In the few minutes since she was a freshman, she has cut back, never changed her behavior, and never had a bad attitude.”

Tretter joins juniors Kaitlyn Orihel and Noelle Baxter as captains of a Viking force with ambitious goals. Your captain colleagues describe Tretter as a leader, committed and team player.

At a time when it is sometimes difficult to find role models in sports, the Woods Grade School Night Pizza Party was able to look in all directions and find out a lot after the electrifying victory of the Vikings over Neumann-Goretti. These role models did not fit in the same form. This is proven by the three Wood captains.

Tretter, Orihel and Baxter are as different as the captains could be. Players looking for an open ear or a word of encouragement need look no further than Baxter, who does all the little things that don’t appear in the box scores.

According to Orihel and Tretter, words like hardworking, accessible and helpful describe their fellow captain.

“Noelle does everything right,” said McDonald. “She didn’t play much college, even in the second year. She could have gone to another school and maybe immediately had a better chance of playing college.

“She responded by working extremely hard and being a great teammate. She really gained weight and was a great team mate when it came to the younger kids. It really shows them the way. “

Orihel describes aggressive, captivating, determined and unyielding, according to Tretter and Baxter, who was only 10 points away from 1000 after Neumann-Goretti’s victory.

SUNDAY!!!! We’re playing Archbishop Carroll in a PCL red and a 5A matchup at 2:30 a.m. at Jefferson University as part of the school play by play classic! Another great day of basketball! pic.twitter.com/dEgk36MX40

– Archbishop Wood Girls Basketball (@WoodGirlsBball) January 23, 2020

“Kaitlyn works extremely hard and she is so demonstrative on the pitch,” said McDonald. “It shows children -” Look, you can play that hard, that’s what it looks like when you’re great. “She only has the killer instinct. From the moment the whistle sounds, she sets the pace for herself, and what could be nicer than learning it yourself than seeing it.”

All three have the unique goal of erasing memories of last year’s disappointing defeats against Archbishop Carroll – first in the PCL title game at The Palestra and then at the end of the season in the quarter-finals.

“It was the worst,” said Orihel. “It was a month before I could see the game on tape. I drove past The Palestra and I literally had a pit in my stomach. “

The Vikings are undefeated after the first round in the PCL game, with a win over Carroll in that number and a second date next Sunday in the Maggie Lucas Classic at Jefferson University.

“All of us in the off-season worked our butts off and we prepared for it,” said Baxter. “In training, we challenge each other, concentrate and do our jobs.”

“We are always under slight pressure because we are Archbishop Wood,” said Tretter. “People always shoot us, so we always have to work harder than them.”

Tretter and her captain colleagues have set themselves the task of setting the tone.

“In practice, work hard every day and make sure everyone works hard. If they don’t, they have to work hard and work to make everyone better,” said Tretter.

The Vikings grabbed the gym and rocked it from the first rooster to the final whistle of their victory over the Saints.

“It’s great,” said Orihel. “We have great chemistry and love to play with each other. That makes it even better. The crowd brought us so much energy and we just built from it. “

The Vikings are inclusive and effortlessly include Izzy Larsen’s senior transfer in their lineup. It’s the same story with the subclasses.

“It’s easy to play together when you’re all best friends,” said Baxter.

And when this team talks about camaraderie, you feel like it’s not lip service.

