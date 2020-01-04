advertisement

The Washington Capitals snapped a two-match losing streak while holding a late charge by host Carolina Hurricanes to win 4-3 Friday night.

The Capitals scored Richard Panik, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Jakub Vrana, who were in danger of giving up a three-goal lead. Kuznetsov and Eller also had assists.

The Capitals were losing in regulation for the first time this season and they didn’t allow the mini-slide to continue. The first of those losses was seven nights earlier to the Hurricanes in the same building.

Carolina had won four consecutive meetings with the Capitals dating to the last two games of last spring’s first-round playoff series.

Jordan Staal, Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Dzingel scored third period goals for the Hurricanes.

The Capitals goalkeeper Ilya Samsonov, who was facing Carolina for the first time, made 38 saves.

The Hurricanes scored 39 seconds in the third period on Staal’s return from a Brett Pesce kick.

The Capitals responded 50 seconds later for the purpose of Eller’s power play. He got into the flick after Alex Ovechin’s blast was thrown off the boards, well enough for a clear shot into the net for Eller.

The Capitals made it 4-1 less than five minutes into the third period when Vrana scored when the Capitals were too fast with the ball in the offensive zone.

Teravainen made it interesting when posting his first goal in 17 games with 13:25 left, coming in a power play. Then Dzingel’s power play goal came with 7:25 left.

Carolina goalkeeper Petr Mrazek stopped 25 shots.

Panic opened the scoring in the second period with a strong rush down the ice, and when Mrazek couldn’t harvest the puck, it ended up in the net.

The Capitals made it 2-0 after Samsonov stopped Dougie Hamilton’s short-handed break. Washington settled on the other end and came back when Kuznetsov scored his 16th goal of the season.

This put a stumbling block in the third consecutive sales crowd at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes had snapped a three-match losing streak by winning their first two home games in seven games.

The Hurricanes overcame the Capitals 18-7 in a first period with no result.

