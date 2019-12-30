advertisement

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – Downtown Columbia is currently turning into a concert hall.

As of Monday, December 30th, the streets were closed when the crews set the stage for this year’s famous hot New Year celebration.

There are two entrance gates this year. One is on Main Street and Lady Street and another on Lincoln Street and Gervais Street.

The gates open and will be free for night owls at 6:30 p.m., while the music begins at 7:30 p.m. with the Cottontown Soul Society, followed by the High Divers and headed by hip-hop legends Salt n Pepa.

And of course there’s a countdown and fireworks at midnight that you can call 2020.

For the first time this year, the city of Colombia is introducing a clear bag directive

You can find more information on this year’s festival here

The Columbia Police Department has also put together a few tips to make sure you have the best possible and safest time during the FHNY celebrations. We have provided a link to this list of tips

