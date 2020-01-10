advertisement

SUNRISE, Fla. – Noel Acciari scored two goals and Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves in his first start in three games to lift the Florida Panthers over the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Thursday night.

Mike Hoffman, Evgenii Dadonov and Mark Pysyk also scored for Florida. Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to move within a tied Olli Jokinen point for more in the history of the Panthers franchise (419).

Tyler Motte and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 44 saves.

The Canucks lost their second in a row after winning seven straight, and have given up 14 goals in those two losses.

Leading 3-1, the Panthers increased their lead to a power play goal by Hoffman, whose shot with one knee went high in the net with 16:20 left in the second.

Acciari deflected on a hit by Aaron Ekblad with 13:05 left in the third to make it 5-1. Acciari has 12 goals in his last 12 games.

Motte’s goal with 7:46 left made it 5-2.

The Panthers scored goals in the first two shots of the game.

READ MORE: Canucks 9-2 Lightning to End Vancouver’s 7-Game Strings

Acciari took the lead 1-0 when he fired a free kick into the right post and fired Demko in the 1 minute.

Pysyk made it 2-0 when he got a beautiful pass from Colton Sceviour on the slot and pushed it by Demko at 16:59.

Boeser closed the scoring at 2-1 when he redirected a point kick from Tyler Myers into the net at 6:51 of the first.

Dadnov dropped the ball over Demko from the nest with 1:07 left in the first to make it 3-1.

NOTES: Panthers C Brian Boyle recorded his 100th assist in the NHL at the gate from Pysyk. … D MacKenzie Weegar practiced Wednesday, but lost his eighth consecutive game with an upper-body injury. … Boeser has 17 points in his last 17 games for the Canucks.

THE ORDER

Canucks: visit the Buffalo Sabers on Saturday.

Panthers: host the Toronto Maple Leaf Leaves Sunday.

Paul Gereffi, The Associated Press

