VANCOUVER – The goal of Quinn Hughes’ power play proved to be the game’s winner after the Vancouver Canucks closed their schedule before Christmas with a third consecutive win. The Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Monday night at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver (19-15-4) also featured Tyler Motte, Bo Horvat and Loui Eriksson, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Oscar Klefbom answered for Edmonton (20-16-4).

Mikko Koskinen made 24 strokes for Edmonton, while Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 strokes in his eighth straight start for the Canucks. The power play of both teams went 1 for 2.

Playing the fourth of a five-game home celebration, the Canucks opened the scoring for the fourth straight game.

Motte lined up against Leon Draisaitl for an equalizer in the offensive zone with one second left in the penalty shootout against the Oilers’ Gaetan Haas. It took Motte just two seconds to move forward and drop the loose ball over Koskinen’s glove for his first goal of the year at 11:15 of the first period.

Nugent-Hopkins answered with his seventh of the season with 4:20 left in the opening frame, riding the slot before burying his goal on the side of Markstrom’s bat.

With Antoine Roussel suffering an interference penalty early in the second period, the Oilers ’best road power play got in the way.

After some solid ball movement, Klefbom put Edmonton ahead 2-1 with a laser from the right spot that found its way through pre-net traffic and Markstrom past the blocker side. Connor McDavid and Draisaitl both assisted on the goal, their 62nd and 61st leading points of the year.

Later in the second, Roussel threw gloves with Nurse Darnell of Edmonton at the end of a physical shift in the Edmonton area.

Troy Stecher missed by tying the game when he struck the post from long range with seven seconds left in the second. Then, early in the third, Tanner Pearson later hit the crossbar behind Koskinen.

At 4:12 of the third, the Canucks tied the game 2-2 with Captain Horvat’s first goal on home ice this season. Video review confirmed that Horvat steered the ball behind Koskinen’s right-handed skating but didn’t hit it.

The Oilers were unable to capitalize on their second power play of the night when Tanner Pearson received a holding penalty in the third 7:53.

The Canucks regained the lead with 6:12 to play in regulation, when Hughes scored with a slap from the blue line for this third of the year, while the Oilers were suffering a penalty for many men on the ice.

Eriksson closed the scoring with his second of the season, in a 14-second empty net.

Vancouver’s last three-game winning streak came in October. The Canucks went 4-0-0 between October 9-17.

Monday’s game closed the season series between these two Pacific Division rivals, with each team winning two games.

NOTES: Alex Edler returned to the Vancouver lineup after missing 10 games with an upper-body injury. To make room for him, Jordie Benn was first scratched as a Canuck. Thatcher Demko pinned Markstrom after losing his last six games with a concussion. The Canucks are now 13-3-0 this season when scoring their first goal. The Oilers will host the Calgary Flames when they resume play on Friday, with the Canucks ending their five-game hometown against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Carol Schram, The Canadian Press

