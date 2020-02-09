advertisement

Sticking a wild-card spot in the Western Conference standings, the Nashville Predators finish their four-game road trip to western Canada on Monday night when visiting the Vancouver Canucks-led Pacific Division.

Nashville won the first two games of its trip, 2-1 overtime in Winnipeg and 3-2 at Calgary before blowing a 2-0 lead in the final 21 minutes on Saturday night in a 3-2 loss. in Edmonton.

Alex Chiasson started the comeback for the Oilers with a power play goal that went past Kyle Turris’s scull with nine seconds left in the second period. Leon Draisaitl followed with two third-period goals, including the game-winner in the power play with 6:58 remaining in regulation.

advertisement

“The first 40 minutes I thought were particularly good,” he said. Both ends of the square had a lot of good things, ”Nashville center Ryan Johansen said. “The third period had to be a little better and gave up a lot of people’s advantages for them and I wouldn’t be able to close it.”

The Predators won four penalties in the final 22 minutes of action. The winner of Draisaitl’s game came in a 4 – 3 lead.

“It’s frustrating because we played so well in our early 40s,” Johansen said. “We just have to make sure the third period and the next game will be better.”

Especially frustrating because the late fall cost the Predators, who have won four of their last six games, a chance to move closer to a play-off point. Captain Roman Josi also hit the post in a potential goal to tie the game late in the game.

“Tighten some things and it can be a successful journey if we win the next game,” Johansen said. “So we’ll just make sure we’re ready for them.”

Vancouver holds a one-point lead over second-placed Edmonton and Vegas in a very narrow Pacific Division race despite losing four in a row, including a 6-2 decision over Calgary on Saturday night. It was the first home run of 2020 for the Canucks, which had a nine-match home victory attack that dates to a 3-1 defeat to Montreal on December 17th.

“(Calgary) just wanted him a little more tonight,” Canucks center Adam Gaudette said after the Flames scored their last four touchdowns of the game. “I think every game is harder and harder to move on. It’s a battle for play-off points. We’re one of those teams. we tried to play their style of play and it ended up hurting us. “

“I think at this time of year I think it’s time to buckle up and put on your work boots and go here,” forward Tanner Pearson said. “We’re still in the (play) picture, which is pretty big, but we have to dive (the losing streak) into (the loop) and move on from it and get back to the winning column here.”

This is the third of three meetings between the two teams. Vancouver won its first 5-3 contest on Nov. 12 at home and also won the second 6-3 after five power play goals and a short touchdown by Pearson on Nov. 21 in Nashville.

The Canucks will be without forward Brock Boeser, who has 16 goals and 45 points, for the competition. Boeser left Saturday’s loss with an upper body injury.

“He’s going to go out,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said. “I don’t know for how long.”

– Starting the media level

advertisement