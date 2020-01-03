advertisement

VANCOUVER – Adam Gaudette scored at 15:49 of the third period as the Vancouver Canucks struggled through a two-goal deficit to defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 7-5 on Thursday night and extend their win to six games.

Gaudette took a pass from J.T Miller and scored from a rifle between the face circles.

The Canucks had to kill a late penalty in the game to preserve the victory.

Bo Horvat had two goals, one in an empty net and one assist. Miller had one goal and three assists while Elias Pettersson had one goal and two assists for the Canucks (21-15-4).

Tanner Pearson had a goal and an assist, while rookie defender Quinn Hughes also scored. Pearson has 17 points in his last 16 games.

Patrick Kane scored twice for the Blackhawks (18-18-6), who saw a three-game winning streak.

Jonathan Toews had a goal and an assist, while the Blackhawks also scored Connor Murphy and David Kampf, who are 5-2-0 in their last seven games.

Canucks goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves.

Chicago goalkeeper Robin Lehner, making his fourth consecutive start, stopped 30 shots.

Horvat put the Canucks ahead 5-4 at 8:10 of the third period in an innocent looking game. Canuck sent a shot into the net from across the boards. Lehner fired the ball, struck defender Dennis Gilbert and slotted into the net. An exasperated Lehner threw his stick at the bar behind.

Kane made it 5-5 at the 13:44 mark of the third, placing a shot between Markstrom’s pads.

A wild second period saw the teams combine for six goals. Chicago scored three times in just over four minutes to take the 4-2 lead, but the Canucks struggled again to tie the game before the bout ended.

Pearson gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 2:48, avoiding a bizarre shot by defender Alex Edler for his 16th point in as many games.

Kampf tied the game for agoikago at 4:15, using teammate Matthew Highmore as the screen. Kane scored on a power play at 6:25 then Toews made it a two-goal lead at 8:17 in a bizarre game. The agoikago captain dropped a ball across the boards that hit Hughes in the back and jumped into the net.

Hughes made that mistake when he drew the Canucks inside one with a blast from inside the blue line in a power play at 10:20. Pettersson tied the game again 85 seconds later, breaking a shot from the faceoff circle.

Miller scored the opening goal of the game at the 5:04 mark of the first period, just seconds after Chicago killed a multi-man penalty. Horvat fired a shot from inside the blue line that Miller decided to pass Lehner for his 15th goal of the season.

Chicago tied the game a little over nine minutes later. Canuck’s defender Oscar Fantenberg tried to cross from behind his net, but the ball rolled in and took a bizarre jump. Murphy jumped on the ball and beat a Markstrom displayed on the short side.

NOTES: The Canucks last won six consecutive games between December 28, 2016 and January 6, 2017.… Vancouver’s Brandon Sutter skated on his own in the morning skating but lost his sixth game with an upper body injury. … Kane has scored 802 points in the last decade, more than any NHL player.

Jim Morris, The Canadian Press

