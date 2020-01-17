advertisement

Jake Virtanan scored the equalizing goal in the second period as the Vancouver Canucks extended their home run by winning seven games with a 3-1 victory over the Aroy Coyotes.

Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson had two assists and goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom made 33 saves. Vancouver won for the 10th time in its past 13 games to move to a draw with Vegas for third place in the Pacific Division, one point behind Arizona and Calgary co-directors.

Christian Dvorak scored the only goal for the Coyotes. Adin Hill, making his third straight appearance and sixth consecutive lower body injury to goalkeepers Darcy Kuemper and Antti Raanta, stopped 22 of 24 shots.

advertisement

Virtanen scored the lead at 15:49 of the second. He received a pass from J.T. Miller and wrapped around the back of the net before stopping. Virtanen, while still below the goal line, fired the ball in front of the net and left behind behind Hill’s left edge and into the net.

The Coyotes took the 1-0 lead at 7:59 of the first period. Taylor Hall, winner of the 2017-18 Hart Memorial Trophy as the league MVP that was won in a trade with the New Jersey Devils last month, sent a pass from behind the Dvorak net to the low ground and he set a past with one proper Markstrom time in front of the goalie can barely turn his head. Hall has 14 points in 15 games with Arizona.

The Canucks tied the score in the power play at 15:01 of the first. Rookie quarterback Quinn Hughes’s shot from the point left the post and Horvat was in the front position to clear the comeback.

Pearson scored an empty net with 45 seconds remaining for his 100th goal in the NHL career.

– Starting the media level

advertisement