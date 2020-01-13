advertisement

The Montreal Canadiens are facing a third consecutive non-playoff season, and it’s time to make big changes – starting with Marc Bergevin and Claude Julien.

There was good reason to believe that the Montreal Canadiens would return to the playoffs in 2019-20 after missing just two points last season. But to say that this season got out of hand quickly would be a massive understatement.

Montreal celebrated its second defeat in the eighth game of the season on Saturday and defeated the low Ottawa senators in extra time. In the overall standings, the win doesn’t matter much. The damage has already been done.

On Sunday, the Canadiens had 45 points, eight behind the Florida Panthers, to take last place at the Eastern Conference. The flyers also have a game in hand so Habs fans shouldn’t hold their breath.

advertisement

It is simply time for Canadians to accept that this is another lost season and that a complete rebuild is long overdue.

General Manager Marc Bergevin is just ending his eighth season. No GM should have a job for as long as their team is competing for a third consecutive non-playoff season – especially in a megahockey market like Montreal.

The Habs will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. They were among the worst teams in the NHL in 2015/16 and 2017/18. The Canadiens will fight for the draft lottery again this year.

Nor is it that Bergevin did a lot to put Montreal in the right direction. Check out all of these draft misses of recent years (Alex Galchenyuk was his first choice in 2012):

#Habs 1st RD takes from 2009 to 2016

2009: Louis Leblanc – No QO

2010: Jarred Tinordi – traded

2011: Nathan Beaulieu – traded

2012: Alex Galchenyuk – Traded

2013: Michael McCarron – Traded

2014: Nikita Scherbak – waived

2015: Noah Juulsen – (AHL)

2016: Mikhail Sergachev – traded

– CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) January 7, 2020

Giving Carey Price an extension of eight years and $ 84 million looks like a brutal decision. The 32-year-old goalkeeper is relegated for another year, and given his age, it’s hard to imagine Price keeping his contract.

Bergevin is the same person who wasted money on Karl Alzner. He is the one who also burned bridges with the fan favorite Andrei Markov, whose emptiness was not replaced after he went to the KHL two years ago. When does owner Geoff Molson decide that enough is enough?

Head coach Claude Julien can’t take all the blame for the Habs’ shortcomings, but at the same time, he shouldn’t get a free pass. How many coaches have a job after three missed playoffs? Especially if you train in such a large market?

Julien’s system is clearly out of date, and the Boston Bruins recognized this three years ago when they replaced it with Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins have evolved into an Eastern Conference powerhouse.

A wise man once said that defining madness always tries the same thing and expects different results. Now where have the Habs gone with Bergevin for eight years and how many more chances will Julien have?

Next: The best player ever

It’s simply long overdue for the Habs to make changes in the front office and behind the bank. By delaying the inevitable, possession will only throw the team back longer. And the fans deserve it better.

advertisement