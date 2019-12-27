advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t seem to have everything.

According to the New York Post, they managed to avoid Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham and traded this commitment for a Canadian retreat.

But when their security team tried to reserve a table in a chic waterfront restaurant, they were refused.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were not recently welcomed to a restaurant in British Columbia because the owner could not agree to the safety regulations. Image: WPA / Getty Images

The restaurant serves fish specialties such as oyster soup, steamed mussels, caviar and whole Dover sole.

The restaurant is also a popular and picturesque destination for weddings and events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent Baby Archie’s first Christmas with Markle’s mother Doria Ragland on Vancouver Island.

They have been reported to have been seen hiking and jogging in the neighboring north of Saanich at Horth Hill Regional Park.

Bev Koffel, owner of Deep Cove Chalet in Sidney, British Columbia, said she met the Sussex Royals security team last week.

media_cameraMeghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) spent Christmas with her mother Doria Ragland (L) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in Canada. Image: Ben Stansall / WPA-Pool / Getty Images

However, her husband, head chef Pierre Koffel, rejected the reservation because of the strict security measures.

She hopes that she will call again when she is on the phone and adds, “Let her have her peace of mind. How lucky are we if we have her around? I wish you the privacy you may have can get. You deserve it. “

She said to the Vancouver Sun, “Horth Hill is a very popular place now. And they jog around so they were seen. It is exciting. I hope they are doing well. They are breaking tradition and I only wish them everything Quality. “

