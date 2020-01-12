advertisement

OTTAWA – The Canadian Province of Ontario sent a false alert Sunday that there had been an “incident” at a nuclear power station near Toronto, Canada’s largest city, correcting itself shortly thereafter to say nothing had happened. .

Around 7.30am, cellphone users at ET (1230 GMT) received an alert in connection with the alleged incident at the Pickering plant. Less than an hour later, the Ontario power generation authority said the message was a mistake.

“Important update: the alert regarding Pickering Nuclear was sent incorrectly. There is no danger to the public or the environment,” she said in a tweet without giving details.

The initial message said there had been no abnormal activity flows from the Pickering plant, which is located on the shores of Lake Ontario about 50 km (30 miles) east of the city of Toronto.

The plant – one of the largest in the world – started operating in 1971 and has a power generation capacity of 3,100 megawatts when fully operational.

Toronto has a population of about three million. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Frances Kerry)

