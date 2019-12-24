advertisement

Canada-built laser technology on NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has successfully designed the Bennu asteroid as it enters deep space, in preparation for eventual landing and sample extraction.

Launched on September 8, 2016, it took more than two years for OSIRIS-REx to make it asteroid, less than half a kilometer in diameter and traveling more than 100,000 km / h, whose interplanetary orbit brings it about. across the Earth every 437 days.

“There are tools on the spaceship that can photograph it to know what it looks like and measure what has been done,” explains Dr. Tim Haltigin, OSIRIS-REx mission manager in Canada at the Canadian Space Agency.

Asteroid Bennu.

“And with the Canadian instrument called OLA, to really measure, exactly what form it is, so we can figure out where we can get a sample to bring it home. It will be incredible.”

Short for the OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter, the device’s high-power laser is capable of accurately scanning three-dimensional asteroids at a distance of seven kilometers, but also uses a secondary laser for fast close-range viewing .

“Asteroids tell us about the history of the solar system, and if you can go back and get a piece of the asteroid, basically what you did was back in four and a half billion years,” says Haltigin of extraordinary scientific possibility.

“To help us understand where the early solar system came from … because (the asteroids) are really the remaining parts that went into the formation of the planets, so it helps us to learn how the planets became first. “

Bennu was discovered in 1999 by the Lincoln Asteroid Research project near Earth. After reaching the asteroid, OSIRIS-REx spent a year in orbit and making the map, and on December 12, 2019, a landing site was announced; a grainy feature of a 140-meter crater called Nightingale.

Bennu’s orbital trajectory modeling has produced cumulative odds of a one-in-2,700 chance that the asteroid will collide with Earth between 2175 and 2199; by 2060 the asteroid is expected to pass within 750,000 km of Earth.

The OSIRIS-REx Laser Altimeter was built for the Canadian Space Agency by Brampton-based Maxar-MDA Corporation and is a hybrid technology from previous contributions to Phoenix Mars Lander and experimental satellite components for the U.S. Air Force.

OSIRIS-REx will return to Earth in 2023.

