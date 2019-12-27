advertisement

Canada’s national broadcaster defended its decision to delete Donald Trump’s cameo from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

Mr. Trump, a well-known businessman at the time, appeared briefly in the comedy in 1992 and gave instructions to Macaulay Culkins Kevin McCallister in a hotel lobby.

However, a recent broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) highlighted the scene of the U.S. President, which caused outrage among Trump’s supporters.

His son Donald Jr. retweeted an article describing the move as “pitiful” while a moderator on the conservative Fox news show Fox & Friends said it was “censorship.”

However, the CBC replied and said it edited Home Alone 2 to save time and that the cuts were made in 2014, two years before Trump’s election victory in November 2016.

Chuck Thompson, head of public affairs at the CBC, said: “As is often the case with feature films that have been adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was cut for a limited time. The Donald Trump scene was one of several that were cut out of the film since none of them were an integral part of the plot.

“These changes were made in 2014 when we first purchased the film and before Mr. Trump was elected president.”

After moving the station, the president replied on Twitter: “The film will never be the same! (I’m just having fun).”

In a separate tweet, he also jokingly suggested that his cameo be cut by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think Justin T doesn’t like it if I get him to pay for NATO or trade!” He said.

Before becoming president, Mr. Trump (73) was a well-known businessman and showbiz personality who appeared frequently on television shows and films.

On Christmas Eve, he spoke to US troops overseas and told them it was an “honor” to appear in Home Alone 2.

According to CNN, Mr. Trump was asked about his favorite Christmas movie and replied, “Well, I’m home alone. Many people mention him every year, especially at Christmas.” They say – especially young children – “I just saw you in the movie.” You don’t see me on TV like in a movie.

“But it was a good film and I was a little younger, to say the least. And it was an honor to do so.” – PA

