January 26, 2020 12:19 PM EST

SANTA ANA, California – A patient in Southern California is the third person in the United States to have been diagnosed with the new pneumonia virus from China, according to health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed that a traveler from the Chinese city of Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – was tested positive for the virus, the Orange County Health Care Agency said shortly before midnight on Saturday. The patient is isolated in a hospital and in good condition, said a discharge from the agency.

The virus can cause fever, cough, wheezing, and pneumonia. It belongs to the coronavirus family and is closely related to the deadly SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

The first known case in California is diagnosed in Washington on January 21 and in Chicago on January 24. Both patients – a man in their thirties in Washington and a woman in their sixties in Chicago – had also traveled to China.

The virus has killed 56 people in China to date. China has issued massive travel bans in severely affected parts of the country to curb the spread of the virus, and the US consulate in Wuhan announced on Sunday that it had lost its staff and evacuate some private individuals aboard a charter flight.

The CDC expects more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus, which is believed to have an incubation period of around two weeks, as the number of confirmed cases is approaching 2,000 worldwide. The CDC reviews passengers on direct and connecting flights from Wuhan to five major airports in Atlanta, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Orange County patient had contacted local health officials who gave instructions to reduce public exposure until the CDC expected the lab to confirm. The Orange County agency has consulted with the CDC and the California Department of Health and will contact people who have been in close contact with the patient.

The CDC guidelines indicate that people who have had occasional contact with the patient have a “minimal risk” of developing an infection. There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has taken place in Orange County and the risk of local transmission remains low. No further details on the case have been released. The CDC had not added the Southern California case to its early Sunday summary of the US cases.

