There is no shortage of talented people living in – or coming from – Calgary, so it is commendable to see high profile art groups shining their attention. Two local productions that opened last weekend flooded with Calgary talent.

Calgary Opera opened its Norma production on Saturday night and taking on the title role was native talent Aviva Fortunata. Fortunata now divides her time between Toronto and Berlin, but her first taste of live opera occurred when she was a 10-year-old girl in Calgary, receiving performances at the Jubilee Auditorium. Postmedia’s Eric Volmers has written an excellent piece on her return to Calgary in this role, available here.

Norma’s opening night delivered a host of other pleasures, including a powerful performance by the opera chorus (populated by many local singers), dynamic behavior by Alice Farnham and a stirring goodbye to Sandra Atkinson, the longtime opera chorus director. To read Kenneth Delong’s performance review, click here. There are still two Norma performances being performed by Calgary Opera on Friday, February 5th and Friday, February 7th.

Aviva Fortunata in the lead role of Norma Opera Calgary.

Courtesy Harder Lee Photography /

Calgary

Also happening last weekend, Calgary Theater opened The Louder We Get – a musical based on the true story of Marc Hall, an Ontario young man who fought with a Catholic school board for the right to take his boyfriend on prom of high school. The show, which includes many actors from Calgary, features lyrics by Akiva Romer-Segal and compositions by Colleen Dauncey – both are songwriting partners and best friends who first met in high school in Calgary. Louis B. Hobson did a compelling interview with Marc Hall, who now lives in Calgary (article available here) and for those lucky enough to be in the audience on Friday night, it was touching to hear Hall talking about what he would mean this show for her. He reminds all of us that a single individual can make our communities better and together, there is nothing that cannot be achieved. The show runs until February 22.

Mark Hall (L) and actor Evan Kinnane (who portrays Hall) chat during rehearsals Friday, January 17, 2020 about the Calgary Theater production of the musical “The Louder We Get” in Calgary. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

The cast of The Louder We Get, with Marc Hall. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Lonnie Wynn, played by Thom Allison (center), is shown during rehearsals for The Louder We Get’s Calgary Theater. JimWells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Director Lonny Price (L) poses with actor Evan Kinnane during rehearsals for The Louder We Get. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Marc Hall Inspiration. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Jim Wells / Postmedia

