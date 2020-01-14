advertisement

Calgary housing prices are expected to stabilize in 2020 as the city’s real estate market settles into what is likely a “new normal”, the Calgary Real Estate Board said Tuesday.

Six years after the oil price crash, Calgary’s real estate market is slowly moving to more balanced conditions, CREB chief economist Ann-Marie Lurie said at the organization’s annual forecast event. However, detached home prices remain nearly eight percent lower than those in 2014, and the days of buying a home and selling it for a regular profit five years later will never come back anytime soon.

“It won’t be like what we had before 2014,” Lurie told reporters. “We are moving to slower and more normal conditions. When comparing it with other markets around the country, we are looking much more like them.”

According to CREB, overall sales activity in 2020 is expected to improve by two percent in 2019. This combined with easing inventories should help slow the rate of decline in the average appraisal price for a home to just 0.5 percent in the year 2020 (versus the larger decline than expected at 3.3 percent of the rapper price that occurred in 2019).

The direction of stabilization is the downturn in the Calgary real estate market, Lurie said. In 2019, sales in the market under $ 500,000 increased by seven percent, while resale sales for the segment over $ 500,000 declined by nine percent. The city’s most affordable areas – such as the northeast, southeast and far north – saw the lowest price drop in 2019 while the more expensive areas, especially the city center, saw the steepest price declines.

While improving conditions at the lower end of a market may eventually spill over to the upper end of the market, this is not expected to happen over the next year, Lurie said. Part of the problem is that while the city’s unemployment rate has improved since 2016, it is still high (6.9 percent in November) compared to historical rates. The job situation is not expected to improve significantly in 2020, and most of the gains made so far have been in education and health care, not in higher-paying scientific and technical professions.

In 2019, home sales in the $ 500,000 range remained strong despite overall weakness in the market.

Folder /

Postmedia

“We don’t have the same kind of job growth at those kind of higher salaries we’ve seen historically, so it’s just because it’ll take a lot longer to see those improvements filter through the top end of the market, ”said Lurie.

Lurie said there are risks that could threaten the CREB’s forecast for 2020. If recent job losses in the Calgary market continue in 2020, it will affect consumer confidence and housing market activity.

Moreover, if new home construction projects exceed the projected increase in demand, this will slow down the downward adjustment of overall housing supply and stabilize the impact price. According to the Mortgage and Housing Corporation of Canada, there were 3,101 housing startups in Alberta in December 2019 – a 117 percent increase from December 2018.

However, CREB CEO Alan Tennant said evidence of market stabilization is a reason for optimism, and added that he believes the “new normal” is nothing to fear.

“Normal may not be sexy and fun, but there is still a lot of work to be done there,” Tennant said. “This is the start of maybe dominoes starting to fall in the right direction.”

astephenson@postmedia.com

On Twitter: @AmandaMsteph

