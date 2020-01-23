advertisement

Pictured is the Downtown Pub & Duck at 4 Avenue S.W. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Both pub locations are closed due to flooding. Azin Ghaffari / Postmedia

When the downtown location of the Pig & Duke pub flooded on Sunday morning due to a burst pipe, Jo Lowden, the owner of the pub chain, began making plans for transition staff at their Beltline location until the site could be cleansed.

But as they opened their Beltline drinks the next day, a pipe exploded there, the bold roof inside and water pouring from the ceiling. Both countries are now closed due to flooding.

“We were transporting our perishable goods from 4th Street SW location to 12th Avenue SW location so we could save it, we were talking about how to get staff and change schedules for all employees still had a place to we even talked about a transfer to pull customers forward and forth because our downtown location is so busy during lunch, “Lowden said.

“While we were talking about it, the curved ceiling inside. There was a pipe that had burst through the sprinkler system so clean water was coming in, but the water was flowing from the ceiling for 45 minutes straight.”

Lowden and her staff were left with two feet of water covering every square inch of the restaurant.

With both locations slowly drying and clearing, Lowden’s crew of 65 is out of work.

“That’s what is really making a bad fortune for us. We’re going to rebuild and have a lot of great regulations that hopefully will come back after this storm, but my staff is unhappy. Things can be adjusted and replaced, but I can’t lose my staff, ”said Lowden, who is not sure how long the restoration will take.

At the Beltline location, Lowden has several dozen fans, store breaks and a professional restoration company working to renovate the restaurant in a timely manner.

The damage is not as extensive in their downtown location because water was trapped in the kitchen and the Calgary Fire Department responded quickly to shut down the water supply. A full evaluation is being done on both Pig & Duke drinks to determine how much damage has been done.

The city of Calgary is handling major water outages and major repairs to communities around the city after last week’s cold end, though city spokesman Lee Dupras said crack pipes and major breaks are typical at this time of winter season.

“We’ve had a slight increase in major water breakdowns, but it’s not because of the temperature change, it’s because of the time of year. Through January, February and March, we see an increase in the frequency of major floods. water, “Dupras said.

