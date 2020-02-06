advertisement

Udaya Nishan Fernando and his wife Sulakshana Hewage, with their three children Nelith, 4, Nimthaki, 1 1/2 and Maneth, 9.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

With her tears in her eyes, Sulakshana Hewage, a Calgary woman and mother of three, tried her best not to be shattered as she explained the circumstances surrounding the impending expulsion of her family to Sri Lanka.

“We always ask ourselves, ‘what will happen to us now? “I have to comfort my kids that it’s going to be okay, tell them not to worry because we haven’t had stability since we got here,” Hewage said, with her youngest child climbing on lap.

Hewage, her husband Nishan Fernando, and their children, both of whom were born in Canada, were sent to their birthplace on March 3, seven years after arriving in Canada on work visas.

Astonished by the expulsion fast approaching date, Hewage and Fernando have done everything they can to try to stay in Canada until their application stays on Humanitarian and Compassionate (H&C) basis. They have been told that the application may take more than a year to process, but they have only a few weeks before they leave the country.

“These kids have done nothing and now they have left their country … I can’t cry because I don’t want to tell them because if I cry they will cry.”

Udaya Nishan Fernando and his wife Sulakshana Hewage are applying to stay in Canada for humanitarian reasons.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Maneth Fernando, the couple’s first child born in Dubai, attends school in Calgary and has two younger sisters who were born in Canada, Nelith, 4, and Nimthaki, 1.

When he learned he was being deported, Maneth wrote a letter to the Minister of Immigration, Marco Mendicino, asking him to give his family some time. In the handwritten letter, the nine-year-old says he is concerned about the safety of his family in Sri Lanka and angry about leaving the country, school and friends.

“If I go to school there, I can’t speak the language and the kids will tease me. We’ve done nothing wrong,” Maneth said calmly, looking down.

Fernando moved to Canada with a work permit in 2012 and sponsored his family to move in with him the following year. While living in Canada, Fernando worked hard to provide for his family and Hewage volunteered to teach traditional Sri Lankan dance and performed at the Calgary Stampede.

“We have given back to this community. He is a regular blood donor and involved with his church. We did our best for Canada,” Hewage said.

The H&C application is Fernando’s latest attempt to support his family in Canada, including his two Canadian children.

When seeking information on what their children’s options were, family lawyer Udani Perera was told the family would have to take the children with them to Sri Lanka or leave them in Canada to settle in the foster care system.

The family wants a little more time until they hear back from the government about their current H&C application, Perera said.

“It’s really unreasonable that they have to come back in a month because they are going to put the kids in school, get used to the lifestyle, take root and then get the notice that they can come back in Canada. They need more time until the application is considered on its merits, “Perera said.

Udaya Nishan Fernando and Sulakshana Hewage, with their three children Maneth (left), Nimthaki and Nelith.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Fernando and Hewage left Sri Lanka in Dubai after Fernando’s uncle, who raised him, was killed by the underground organization in which he was involved. According to Fernando, the organization has links to powerful politicians in Sri Lanka, so he left with Hewage because of his uncle’s history with the group.

Fernando fears for his family’s safety if they return to Sri Lanka.

“The government is telling us to take a chance. Forget about us, but we have two Canadians in our family who may be in danger. We are fighting to give them a better life,” Fernando said.

An application to stay in Canada under H&C does not prevent the enforcement of a removal order, according to Béatrice Fénelon, a spokeswoman for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

“If applicants have to leave the country, their application for permanent residence will continue to be processed,” Fénelon said in an emailed statement.

A spokeswoman for Family MP Michelle Rempel Garner said she does not discuss specific individual or constituent cases that have worked with her office.

The H&C application allows people who are not normally eligible to become permanent residents of Canada to stay in the country, according to the Canadian government’s website.

Application Each application is evaluated on a case-by-case basis by looking at how the person is located in Canada, general family ties with Canada, the best interests of the children involved and what can happen to the person if the application is not granted.

“We continue to try our best and do everything legally, we haven’t been here illegally for a single day,” Hewage said. “We are looking for a safe place and asking them to consider our case. We have been here for seven years, paying taxes in this country and Maneth is invested in school here. We are looking for a chance.”

sbabych@postmedia.com

Twitter: @BabychStephanie

