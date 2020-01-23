advertisement

In this photograph taken on March 20, 2015, an elephant sprays at sunset on the waters of the Chobe River in Botswana Chobe National Park, north-east of the country.

CHRIS JEK / AFP / Getty Images

The head of a hunter rights group is not apologizing for the auction of elephant hunting during a fundraiser to be held this weekend in Calgary.

David Little, president of the Calgary Alberta Chapter of Safari Club International, said he is hopeful there will be a successful dinner banquet this year and auction on a licensed elephant hunt in Botswana.

It’s just one of two dozen hunts available at the club’s annual fundraising auction, which bans a two-day hunting exhibition.

Little said he realized there might be controversy over this particular hunt.

“It’s an elephant, which is an iconic animal,” he said. “There was a lot of pull levers and push buttons – a lot of sensitivity – but it could also be an auction for a two-way trip to Tahiti. It’s the same genre (of adventure travel).”

He said legal hunting resumed in Botswana last May after a five-year shutdown, and he described a problem of “overcrowding” of elephants there.

Internet sources put the number of elephants in Botswana at around 130,000, though animals are known to migrate across borders.

However, Trevor Miller of Calgary Animal Rights Efforts (CARE) believes that hunting is morally reprehensible, no matter how many animals are in the country.

“Even though they are able to justify it by saying it is legal, and the government can justify it as some kind of safeguard measure – we don’t feel the same way,” Miller said. “That animal certainly doesn’t feel that way.

“It’s unacceptable in our eyes.”

He said killing animals is unnecessary because countries can use contraceptive and sterilization programs to control the animal population.

He said his group is against all hunting, but elephant hunting is particularly vicious in his eyes because of the intelligence and family patterns of that species.

The elephants arrive to drink water in one of the dry canals near the village of Nxaraga on the outskirts of Maun on September 28, 2019.

MONIRUL BHUIYAN /

AFP / Getty Photography

Little described Miller and other animal rights activists as “neo-colonial”.

“They think they should have the right to tell Botswana what they can do with their pets,” Little said.

“Honestly, those days of Western countries dictating to African countries should be behind us.”

In a Botswana government press release from May last year, the country’s Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism said it chose to reinstate hunting based on a general consensus of those consulted.

The ministry cited the increase in elephant-human conflict and the negative impact on equipment livelihoods as just some of the reasons for allowing a hunt.

According to Little, a Canadian who kills an elephant in Africa is able to bring home trophies such as herds, or taxidermied parts of the animal, including legs, head or hide.

However, trade in ivory is strictly prohibited in Canada, meaning that the hunter can own but not sell ivory.

He said in every hunt, the meat is harvested and distributed locally.

“I’ll tell you, there’s a lot of meat in an elephant. It feeds a lot of people,” Little said

He said the retail value of the hunt is about US $ 70,000 and will have a reservation at auction, meaning potential bids will not go as high as anyone can get it.

The Safari Club will receive a share of the winning bid, but most will go to the outfitter. The club uses its money for education, conservation and advocacy.

Little said the club particularly likes to support young people participating in rodeos because they are often targeted by animal rights groups.

Miller said his group will protest outside the event, which will take place at the Westin Calgary Airport Hotel this Saturday.

