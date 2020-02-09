advertisement

Xiaobo Wang poses in his southwest Calgary residence on Saturday, February 8, 2020 and wears a protective mask and holds a bottle of alcohol which was delivered. He wears a protective mask as a precaution and is voluntarily self-quarantined in his home. He had delivered some supplies so he would not have to leave his residence for two weeks.

Jim Wells / Postmedia

Xiaobo Wang has spent the last five days in solitary confinement at his home in southwest Calgary – and he plans to stay there for the next nine days.

The mechanical engineer recently returned from a trip to the Chinese province of Henan. There is no indication that Wang has contacted the novel coronavirus – a respiratory illness that has infected some 35,000 worldwide, including seven Canadians – but he is one of more than 100 Calgars who recently returned home from China. who are being voluntarily quarantined for two weeks as a precaution.

“So far, it’s been so good. So far there is no indication of symptoms,” Wang said. “This is a precaution because I traveled to the airport and crossed paths with many people.

“It’s a way to protect ourselves and protect our society.”

For help with getting groceries and sanitary supplies, Wang contacted social media with members of the Chinese-Calgary community who volunteered to help those in isolation. More than 150 volunteers are helping distribute food, coordinate airport pickups, and sanitize Calgarian-used spaces that have recently returned from China, says Crystal Shi, who launched the initiative.

“The Chinese community, they don’t want the virus to spread to Canada, and they want to protect everyone around them, including their associates, so they don’t just want to go home and go out immediately,” Shi said. . “But sometimes they need help, so we want to help them isolate.

“When I started the group, I didn’t know if anyone would want to help, but it was amazing seeing how many people wanted to help,” Shi continued, adding that volunteers are helping quarantined Calgarians in all corners of the city.

A group of volunteers prepare packs of masks, alcohol wipes and hand sanitizers on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The group meets and delivers food and medical supplies to citizens who have self-quarantined themselves as precautions.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw reiterated Thursday that the risk of coronavirus contracture in Alberta is low and that there have been no confirmed cases in the province. However, she recommended that those who had recently been to China’s Hubai province – the epicenter of the blast – be kept home until 14 days have elapsed since they left the region. The two-week quarantine period is chosen because it is the period of incubation of the coronavirus.

Calgarians in general need to understand why people who have visited China recently are quarantining themselves, the group said.

“Some people are worried about whether if they self-quarantine, if they lose their job,” said volunteer Cynthia Shi, who has no ties to Crystal. “Employers must support them, and at least give them two weeks of unpaid leave. This is a contribution to society for the benefit of all.”

And simply because someone of Chinese descent is being isolated or wearing a face mask in public, does not mean they have coronavirus or pose a risk of spreading the virus, the group said.

“A lot of people choose to wear masks, and that’s not because they’re sick. That’s because they want to take precautions,” volunteer Christine Xiao said. “Hopefully people are not scared of us or misunderstood this gesture. These people are not sick. There is no confirmed or even suspected case in Alberta.

“But people coming from China are growing up and being responsible citizens. They are doing so completely voluntarily.”

The group also discouraged people from referring to coronavirus as the “China virus”, saying the name is harmful and racist.

A plane carrying 174 Canadians seeking repatriation from Wuhan, the capital of Hubai, arrived at the Canadian Forces base in Trenton, Ontario on Friday morning. Passengers will be quarantined at the military base for two weeks. A second flight is expected to depart Wuhan on Monday.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

