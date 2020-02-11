advertisement

Kristyna Ng, a corporate strategist with the City of Calgary, and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, before her appearance on February 11, 2020, at the game show. Photo supplied. Credit: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Growing up as a newcomer to Canada, Kristyna Ng learned English when she got into Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune.

Moving to Victoria, B.C., from South China shortly after the first class in 1989, Ng received basic spelling while watching Wheel of Fortune and learned North American sentence structure, questions, and culture while never missing an episode of Jeopardy.

Now, Calgarian will make its game debut in Tuesday’s episode of Jeopardy on YES TV in its 36th season.

“It was such a useful tool for me to learn English and gain knowledge,” said Ng, a corporate strategist with the City of Calgary. “You may come from very humble backgrounds and beginnings, but through hard work, courage and a desire to learn more, everything is possible.”

Ng was encouraged to apply for the show as she and her husband, Ritchie Fung, competed in daily trivia games on a cruise vacation. After navigating early last year, both filed Jeopardy qualification provision applications but had no hope of a response because they did not receive a long-term response.

However, Ng was selected for a Jeopardy indoor exam in Seattle and then received a call to play the game in October 2019. With little time to prepare after discovering she was going to compete, Ng landed in Los Angeles in December to play the game live at Sony Pictures Studio.

To prepare for the show, her husband – and biggest cheerleader – would train her every night. She stood on her heels to wear the day of the show, using a Jeopardy pen as a mock buzzer, and Fung would stare at trivia questions at her. Shakespeare, the music industry, football and Tolstoy; she was questioning everything.

“I focused on some of my weakest categories, such as American history. . . We arrived in L.A. a couple of days ago and got busy in the hotel room, asking me from previous shows and postcards. “

On game day, nerves and adrenaline went up, which caused her to fly in a blur, Ng said. She can’t share too much about her experience because the show is witty about spoilers, prompting all contestants to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“Quites are pretty scary and scary when you come on stage,” Ng said. “Everybody out there made it feel like you were part of a team, though. It didn’t make sense for the tough competition because it was such an amazing experience for us just to get there.”

Ng said the whole experience was a dream come true.

“I never imagined I’d be in the same scene, playing the game with Alex Trebek, a great Canadian friend that we all watch here,” Ng said. “I’m very grateful.”

