advertisement

On the market for something else? Then make it your New Year’s decision to preserve one of Australia’s many historical and community treasures.

There is no shortage of regional and rural administrations in historic churches, train stations and haunted houses for properties that are worth saving. Many of these properties could bring about the tree change you are looking for.

advertisement

CHURCHES:

Property prayers answered

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a converted church, it might be worth taking a look at South Australia’s country locations to do a heavenly deal.

Elders Real Estate Barossa’s sales agent, David Cook, said there were some buyers actively looking for churches.

Mr. Cook is currently selling a property at St. Kitts, 53 Tableland Rd., And said the former church and school even aroused the interest of international buyers.

“So far we have had (many) groups,” he said.

“We had buyers from Tasmania and Western Australia as well as from Adelaide.”

The property has a stated price of $ 359,000 and offers buyers a fantastic lifestyle change, according to Cook.

“If you are an enthusiastic entertainer or have an extended family, there is enough space,” he said.

“The sale also includes a range of furniture, including wood age and pews.”

SA has no shortage of church records, some of which have already been converted into apartments. Here is a selection of churches that are currently for sale on realestate.com.

17 Bookey St, Port Macdonnell

Price: 447,500 USD

1 Main Street, Black Springs

Price: $ 55,000 to $ 60,000

107 Hall St, semaphore

Price: not known

29 Tce West Railway, Snowtown

Price: $ 99,000

1B Pasteur Ave, Hawthorndene

Price: $ 599,000 to $ 649,000

212 Hart Church Rd, Hart

Price: $ 399,000

2 Chapel Hill Road, McHarg Creek

Price: $ 565,000

42 High St, Alawoona

Price: $ 199,000

Section 195A, Cowell

Price: not known

10 Weigall St, Eudunda

Price: $ 56,000 to $ 59,000

8 Stirling St, Wallaroo

Price: not known

POLICE STATIONS AND FORMER PRISON HOUSES:

The former spirit of Blanchetown offers buyers an arresting opportunity

The reawakening of a dilapidated building is hard work for the best of us. But imagine you had to try to fight 20 ghosts.

This is exactly what happened when Andy Thomas bought one of the state’s oldest police stations 25 years ago.

The 160-year-old building in Parade 1-5 in Blanchetown near the ruins was not only visited by two dozen ghouls.

“As soon as you came in, you knew the place was haunted,” he said.

“I was told there were 20 ghosts there, but they were harmless. Spirits that hadn’t evolved.

“With the help of a paranormal expert, I had them all removed and now, as far as I know, the place is ghost-free, but you never quite know.”

The house, built in 1859 and serving as the city’s first police station and prison for 75 years, is located on a 3482 m² block overlooking the Murray River.

The property is on the market with Elders Real Estate at an unknown price.

Not quite what you’re looking for? Here are some other former cop stores for sale in SA.

1205 Greenhill Rd, Uraidla

Price: $ 645,000 to $ 665,000

Once the local police station with separate converted stables and part of the original aristology restaurant, this characteristic property is now a delightful private residence with a separate living area – ideal for an AirBnB.

The house consists of a central hallway with a lead light entrance, four large main rooms as well as a kitchen and a dining area.

The property is on the Harris Real Estate market.

Lot 252 Main St, Terowie

Price: $ 109,000

Formerly the local police station, this house was built around 1882.

There is a lot to offer for the right person, including three large bedrooms, several living areas, a large kitchen with wood-burning stove, new flooring in the lounge, in the hallway and in the dining area, and polished boards in the other rooms.

There’s also a spacious undercover entertainment area at the back, while the original three cells are currently used as storage areas.

STATIONS:

All aboard! Here is a trait you can use to get around

Rail enthusiasts are on the right track to get their hands on a unique piece of South Australian railroad history.

Kapunda station was built in 1860 and is frequented by Prince Albert, Mary MacKillop and Sir Sidney Kidman. It’s a treasure to move around with – and not just because it could be yours for only $ 495,000 to $ 525,000.

The historic property has been on the market for the first time in 25 years. During this time it served as a converted family home and more recently as a bed and breakfast.

The property extends over 0.49 hectares and currently consists of six bedrooms, two bathrooms, several living areas, an underground cellar as well as the original platform and tracks.

The sale also includes historical items collected and kept by the vendors, including photographs and antique track tools.

The lot at Lot 4 Railway Parade is offered for sale by Marx Real Estate Angaston.

More historic train stations for sale in SA

Lot 9 railroad Tce, Hamley Bridge

Price: $ 385,000 to $ 395,000

Formerly the Hamley Bridge train station, this property offers you a great life without the great price tag.

The station was opened at the end of the 19th century until it closed in 1984. It was tastefully restored in 2005, preserving many of its original features, and turned it into a beautiful single family home on a 1392 m² block.

The property is available for sale through Homburg Real Estate Tanunda.

23 Riley Rd, Bruce

Price: $ 220,000

This magnificent stone building was built in 1863 and used to serve the Flinders Rangers. It had previously been renovated to international bed and breakfast standards and could be put back into operation as such. The original quarters of the station keepers were converted into three very large bedrooms and a large bathroom. At the end of the station’s work, the office area was converted into a large bedroom / living room with its own bathroom and walk-in bathrobe and storage room.

The property is just 15 minutes from Quorn and 45 minutes from the city of Port Augusta.

MONASTERY:

The former Whyalla monastery offers 14 main rooms and sea views

An old monastery, home to more than 111 nuns since World War II, was up for sale in Whyalla and offers the opportunity to own a unique piece of religious history.

The nine-bedroom property, 38 Cudmore Tce, was built in 1942 for the merciful Samaritans to respond to an urgent request from the Bishop of the Port Pirie diocese for a Catholic school.

Over the years, they not only worked in schools, but later also established a secondary school to train the faith in remote areas, take on pastoral roles, reach out to the needy through Centacare and other ministries, and even in the midwife. The sisters vacated the property in 1975 and left Whyalla in 2013 after 71 years of loyal service.

While Centacare Family Services used the property for a few years, the property – which is classified as a residential property – was mostly empty and now offers the opportunity to breathe new life into someone.

It is sold through Blights Real Estate at a price of $ 460,000.

advertisement