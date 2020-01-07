advertisement

PRDNATIONWIDE Hobart agent Adam Lacy was back at work on Christmas Day two, one of many in the industry who spoke on the phone and answered emails during the holidays.

“I don’t think it’s the buyers who stop over Christmas, it’s the agents,” said Adam.

advertisement

Successive valuations and open houses have been booked since January 2nd, and after a busy 2019, there is little sign that the market is slowing.

An almost new three bedroom home at Peronne Court # 12 in Brighton is a perfect example of how Hobart’s housing market ended in late 2019.

CoreLogic RPData’s December 2019 Home Value Index showed that Hobart’s real estate market reached unprecedented highs and housing values ​​have increased by almost 40 percent in the past decade.

Hobart’s average home price is $ 474,186 in uncharted territory after overtaking Darwin ($ 388,018), Adelaide ($ 433,845), and Perth ($ 437,080).

The positive growth – which started in 2016 – has brought Hobart closer to Brisbane, where the median house price has risen 8.5 percent to $ 497,491 in the past 10 years.

Mandy Welling, president of the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania, said that after the real estate market in Tasmania did poorly against the mainland in the first half of the last decade, it was an exciting and daunting position to be in this position.

“In a way, we are victims of our own success,” said Mandy. “We built such a fabulous building

down here and it has led to an influx of people.

“Although interest in intergovernmental transactions has slowed and accounts for only 21 percent of all transactions, it is still significant and I expect the percentage will continue to increase as prices in Melbourne and Sydney rise again.”

The CoreLogic report showed that Hobart, Canberra and regional Tasmania were the only regions in Australia where property values ​​were currently at record highs. Greater Hobart saw a 0.2 percent price increase in December, said Eliza Owen, research director at CoreLogic RPData, Australia.

“The rise will be borne by both homes and units in Hobart, which grew about 4 percent during the year,” she said. “Part of the high growth in Tasmania is due to the fact that the market has settled after a long period of stagnation. It is a market that still has a long way to go and offers plenty of room to grow. ”

Eliza said that although price growth could distract some buyers, other factors such as Hobart’s popularity and strong rental market and low vacancy rates would be the main drivers and continue to attract buyers.

● 12 Peronne Court, Brighton, is listed on PRDNationwide under “$ 470,000 Offers”.

advertisement