If you had to drive anywhere in Bengaluru, India last year, it would have been best if you had moved on April 6th. This Saturday, the average journey in the city, formerly known as Bangalore, took 30 percent longer than before. The streets were empty.

Not an easy trip, but much faster than most others: Over the course of 2019, the congestion increased travel times by an average of 71 percent. During evening rush hour, anyone who should have taken a 30-minute drive spent more than an hour and five minutes behind the wheel.

These numbers give the megacity the unwanted distinction of hosting the world’s worst traffic, according to the 2019 edition of the TomTom Traffic Index.

The “Top Five” are rounded off by Manila, Bogotá, Mumbai and Pune.

In the report, published by the Dutch navigation and map company on Tuesday, the cities are classified according to the average travel time. It also includes information about when the congestion is greatest and lowest, how highways are on the surface compared to roads, and how much time drivers have spent waiting for other drivers to avoid them. (As the saying goes: you are not in traffic, you are traffic.)

So you see that the best time to go to Paris is mid August when the whole country is on vacation. And that the evening rush hour in Cairo gives the average trip almost twice as much time as the morning trip. And while Angelenos has the right to complain about America’s worst traffic, the city looks peach-colored with a traffic jam of 42 percent compared to the megacities of India and Southeast Asia.

Sydney has the least traffic on New Year’s Day (we like to sleep off), and February 22nd was the worst.

It is easy to see why cities in India, Southeast Asia and South America are at the top of this list. “It’s partly a question of tremendous economic success,” said Nick Cohn, who heads TomTom’s traffic data business. “But there is also a total inadequacy of alternatives for the public to get around.” In Bengaluru, for example, the population has roughly doubled since 2001. There is simply no measure of efficiency.

TomTom obtains its data from more than 600 million drivers who use its maps, be it on an old-school navigation device, via their car’s built-in navigation system or via a smartphone app. Users don’t need to see the TomTom logo to be part of the data: the company is providing data for Apple Maps and has recently made an agreement to do the same for Huawei.

The traffic report is available for free, but cities that want the kind of data deep that is needed to actually relieve congestion will have to pay for themselves. TomTom offers real-time traffic data, an “event reporter” that records things like road closures, historical data from 2008, analysis of which routes drivers prefer to others, and much more.

Because your city is unlikely to be overwhelmed, the report also logs traffic from one year to the next – and the numbers are not encouraging. From 2018 to 2019, traffic worsened in most of the 436 ranked cities. few saw improvements.

When it comes to bringing these profits to more cities, TomToms Cohn calls on city planners, “I really don’t think that at least on the street side it is possible to get our way out of congestion,” he says.

He advises better traffic management: things like better synchronized traffic lights, but also more buses, a better bicycle infrastructure and more intelligent tools to guide people away from cars. For example, in Helsinki, people can plan and pay for multimodal trips in a single app, so they don’t have to put together different information about timetables, bike sharing locations, etc.

“You don’t have to add capacity,” says Cohn. “You just have to use what you have more intelligently.”

–

(Via cable)

