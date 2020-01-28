advertisement

The American artist John Baldessari, who died at the age of 88 in early January, was a central figure in the rise of conceptual art from the second half of the 1960s. His achievements are firmly anchored in the books of art history and museums, and his impressive artistic stature was surpassed by his physical stature: he was 1.85 m tall. What may not be as well known is that this anarchic, disrespectful artistic spirit had a specific Irish connection. He accepted an invitation to join the constituent advisory board of the Burren College of Art (BCA) in 1993.

When he first visited BCAs President Mary Hawkes-Greene, he was thrilled with the Burren and remarked, “What a place for an art school, what opportunities!” And she says he contributed a lot to the college’s ethos like it developed, focusing on the importance of ideas.

advertisement

Baldessari was an influential teacher on the west coast of the United States. Many of his students became prominent – including David Salle, Mike Kelley and Tony Oursler. Hawkes-Greene quotes him eloquently and outlines the essence of art education: “You can’t really teach art, you can just create the conditions for it.”

When BCA’s Timothy Emlyn Jones asked about his teaching strategy in an interview, he said disarmingly, “Do I have a strategy? I wish I knew. When I thought I was strategic, it wasn’t me and when I thought I probably wasn’t. “But” One thing doesn’t work: didactic teaching. “

He remained a firm friend of BCA and was a guest artist there several times. In 2006, the college returned the compliment and awarded him an honorary doctorate from NUI Galway.

Recovery business

Baldessari is of Danish-Italian descent and grew up in California. He wasn’t sure how to make a living, and after improving his improvisation skills in his father’s restoration business, he gradually immersed himself in art and began an entirely conventional career as an art teacher, in which he held various positions San Diego Education Department while seriously pursuing his own painting.

In the mid-1960s, he began to introduce text as the main component of his painting instead of pictures

He has made a name for himself and was hired by the head of a new art department at the University of California at San Diego. The experience seemed to lead him into a completely new world of possibilities – and into a new circle of artists, writers and innovators. He soon taught at CalArts and boldly devoted himself to the idea of ​​post-studio art. In fact, Baldessari’s personal work had already taken a radical new direction when he took up the UC position in the late 1960s.

In the mid-1960s, he began introducing text as the main part of his painting instead of pictures, using theoretical statements and sentences that were usually related to art theory. He soon realized that the nature of the medium – handmade, structured, painted surfaces – did not match the nature of the message – cool, neutral, theoretical. He withdrew his own expressive gestural involvement and instead commissioned writers to paint his messages in simple script on the canvas, black and white. This was probably the crucial moment when he became a conceptual artist.

A subsequent, celebrated gesture suggests that this was the case. In 1970, his cremation project, which was carried out with several volunteers, consisted of cremating all the paintings he had made up to 1966 in a crematorium and incorporating the ashes – presumably edible cookies. A plaque that records the birth and death of the paintings commemorates Brian O’Doherty’s adoption and the eventual demise and burial of Patrick Ireland.

heretic

If all of this makes Baldessari sound like one of the stricter conceptual artists – there were several, including Joseph Kossuth – it wouldn’t necessarily be an agreement on one true conceptual belief. When it came to the crisis, Baldessari was always more heretic than zealot.

I am interested in clichéd information. I like to breathe clichés into what I mean dead language

By the way, in the mid-1960s he did not give up anything in the slightest, but they found their way back into his work in the form of distant, neutral, photographic sources, which often showed his mischievous, playful trace. A series has consciously and methodically violated the rules listed in an amateur photography manual, for example. He also dealt with painting when it suited his purposes, but usually by getting other artists to do the painting itself. He recognized no boundaries and also worked with films, books and sculptures – his Beethoven trumpet is a huge ear trumpet that triggers passages from Beethoven’s string quartets.

In a similar, disruptive manner, he came up with the idea of ​​acquiring source images, usually of groups or crowds, from different contexts and covering their faces with colored dots. Initially, he deliberately blocked the faces of public figures he didn’t like, but the concept went through many permutations – faces other than noses, for example, which are known to lead to a guest appearance at The Simpsons. Perhaps not surprisingly, he is probably best known for this simple pictorial or anti-pictorial tactic.

In an interview with Emlyn Jones, he talked about his own work and said insightfully: “I am interested in clichéd information. I like to breathe clichés into what I mean dead language. “

He has fulfilled this ideal.

advertisement