A triple father, whose dismembered body was found on the site of an abandoned house in Cork, is remembered as a “good-natured man” who, despite his struggle against addiction and homelessness, always loved everyone he met.

The body of Francis ’Frankie’ Dunne was found on December 28th on the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road in Cork by a neighbor who was looking for a missing cat.

Mr. Dunne (64) was last seen alive on December 27 when he left Cork Simon’s homeless center Clanmornin House on Boreenmanna Road in the south of the city. He lived on site with 10 other formerly homeless people. He also received support from his family.

At his funeral service at St. Mary’s on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny, Cork, his nieces Breda and Yvonne said that the family would cherish their memories of seeing their uncle on Christmas Eve and Christmas forever.

It was a simple family Christmas, with Mr. Dunne attending the celebrations and watching Mr. Bean on TV, they said.

Breda told the mourners that Mr. Dunne was a “character” who touched the lives of everyone he met. He loved horse racing, repaired broken phones, and secondhand stores. He was never happier than finding bargains for loved ones.

Breda said her “uncle, godfather and good friend” is known for his joke.

“He used to visit Nanny Dunne’s grave in Blackrock (in Cork), but in true Frankie style, he visited her at midnight. I said,” Why do you visit her at midnight? “And he said,” All other people will be in their graves sleep. And I can chat with my mother alone. “

“He always made me laugh with his sense of humor. We miss you so much, Uncle Frankie. He was so gentle and kind. “

She added that while Jesus was known to turn water into wine, her uncle did the opposite when he visited him, but was so “professional” that the bottle looked untouched.

He fought against his demons, but nothing other than friendliness was ever embodied, the church said.

Breda and her uncle watched Animal Planet documentaries on TV together. When she married, Breda said he bought the box with a gesture that she found “touching.”

In the meantime, Rev. Fr. Gregory Howard, who celebrated mass, reported that the Dunne family had been cruelly robbed of their relatives.

He emphasized that the relatives of the late Mr. Dunne were touched by the support they received and by the great love for the deceased.

“Some messages on Twitter describe Frankie as” a true friend, “” a gentle soul, “” a kind man, “who” had a heart of gold, “said P. Howard.

“You, the family, described him to me as a person who is curious.

“They said and I quote:” Frankie was interested in everything, nature, was interested in racing, cooked “(he recently cooked a piece for his family.) He loved tripe and drisheen. He tried the To make people laugh, Frankie never had a grudge ‘”.

Father Howard said many people turned to Mr. Dunne – “his family, friends, and the staff and residents of Clanmornin House on Boreenmanna Road, and the myriad of unknown people who were kind to him.”

“I would like to thank the Simon Community, who gives Frankie and many, many people without a home protection and refuge.”

Father Howard asked the mourners to show love to the homeless community.

“After all, this is the biggest lesson of all. We may treat the next homeless person we meet with a little more sympathy and kindness. For everything we do to the least of our sisters and brothers, we do it to Jesus, ”he said.

Mr. Dunne came from a musical family and his son and nieces sang at the mass.

Offertory gifts include Scrabble and a CD. A blanket was brought to the altar that described his time as a homeless person.

Mr. Dunne was buried at St. Michael Cemetery in Blackrock in the city of Cork.

Forty Gardaí are working on the murder investigation. They are working with Interpol and the Northern Ireland Police to track down a potential witness in the case.

In the case after the murder, a witness is believed to have made a flight from Belfast to Edinburgh, Scotland and then on to Eastern Europe in the days after the murder.

The results of the post-mortem were not published for operational reasons.

The body of the deceased was found beheaded and both arms are missing.

Gardaí found the head and the body after a search of the Castlegreine House, an old house from 1892, in which two older women used to live. One has died in recent years, the second in a house.

The Gardai investigation had to use his fingerprints to identify Mr. Dunne because his injuries were so severe.

Gardaí has ​​asked witnesses or people with information about the murder to report.

It is not known whether the man was killed at the scene or whether his body was disposed of on the site of the two-story family home. Mr. Dunne suffered a wild blow and severe trauma.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station at 021 4943330, Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

