At the build-up podcast this week, we’ll be preparing for the second weekend of the Six Nations with Stephen Ferris, who gives us his prediction for Ireland versus Wales, while Kevin Doyle is on the phone to chat about the Premier League results. Winter break and his experiences with hectic soccer plans.

Meanwhile, Donny Mahoney is the newest challenger trying to dethrone PJ Browne in GAA Guess the Handicaps, and he’s going to get Mark and Sean up for the general election this weekend too!

As always, we’ll be placing our charity bets, playing 1-2-FREE and giving you the chance to win two cakes and a sports biography in our Big Shout. PJ is back in the Big Shout hotseat this week after getting so close to a 115/1 winner last weekend.

If you have a big shout of 25/1 or more, send it to us and you can win the top prize of two cakes and a sports autobiography!

6:54 – Stephen Ferris on Ireland’s Six Nations start and looking forward to the game in Wales.

27: 54 – “Guess the handicaps” and a preview of the upcoming Allianz Football League campaign

53:27 – Kevin Doyle in the winter break

1:19:35 – Get ready for the general election

